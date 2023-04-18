WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS: THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER 2023 SUMMER TOUR

Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

WEBSTER, N.Y., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, has announced the much anticipated  THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER 2023 Summer Tour.  Launching its 2nd US tour in July, the tour will actually again reunite ELP LIVE ON STAGE through modern technology.

LEGENDARY ROCK BAND EMERSON LAKE & PALMER WILL BE REUNITED THIS SUMMER USING MODERN DIGITAL...
LEGENDARY ROCK BAND EMERSON LAKE & PALMER WILL BE REUNITED THIS SUMMER USING MODERN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY. KEITH EMERSON AND GREG LAKE, WHO BOTH PASSED AWAY IN 2016, WILL PERFORM LIVE ON 3 HUGE VIDEO WALLS FROM A SHOW RECORDED AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL IN 1992, WITH DRUMMER CARL PALMER (and his band) LIVE ON STAGE!(PRNewswire)

Here is what music fans can expect: 
2023 RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER TOUR
2023 INITIAL SUMMER TOUR DATES:

DATE

VENUE

CITY

STATE

SAT JULY 8

SALOON STUDIOS LIVE

WEST JEFFERSON

NC

TUE JULY 11

EPIC CENTER

GREEN BAY

WI

THU JULY  13

FOELLINGER THEATER

FORT WAYNE

IN

FRI JULY 14

WARNER THEATER

ERIE

PA

SAT JULY 15

LORAIN THEARTER

LORAIN

OH

FRI JULY 21

ROBINS THEATER

WARREN

OH

SUN JULY 23

SOUTHERN THEATER

COLUMBUS

OH

FRI JULY 28

THE KESWICK THEATER

GLENSIDE

PA

SAT JULY 29

THE SPACE AT WESTBURY

WESTSBURY L.I.

NY

TICKETS FOR ALL SHOWS ON SALE NOW HERE!

After establishing themselves in bands such as The Nice, King Crimson, and The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, ELP was formed in early 1970 as one of rock's first (and biggest) supergroups. ELP had record sales of over 50 million. Emerson and Lake passed away nine months apart in 2016, leaving Palmer to carry on the band's enormous musical legacy.

HERE IS  HOW THE SHOW WAS CREATED AND BUILT
WELCOME BACK- THE RETURN OF ELP OFFICIAL VIDEO

The tour features live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside  Carl (and his band) playing LIVE on stage. The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer's onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again.  The tour is being launched with the full approval of  the Emerson and Lake Estates, as well as the various managers who have represented the members of the band.  WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS- THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER will be focused on the US and Canada through the rest of 2023, and eventually play all over the world where ELP toured throughout its career.

For more information: 
www.carlpalmer.com
www.emersonlakepalmer.com

EMERSON LAKE & PALMER WILL RETURN FOR A SUMMER 2023 TOUR FEATURING RARE LIVE CONCERT FOOTAGE...
EMERSON LAKE & PALMER WILL RETURN FOR A SUMMER 2023 TOUR FEATURING RARE LIVE CONCERT FOOTAGE OF KEITH AND GREG, PERFORMING ALONG SIDE CARL PALMER'S ELP LEGACY LIVE ON STAGE!(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welcome-back-my-friends-the-return-of-emerson-lake--palmer-2023-summer-tour-301800540.html

SOURCE Pilato Entertainment New York

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.