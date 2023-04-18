Shinji Tsukamoto former Amazon Vice President appointed to Global Chief Commercial Officer at Persefoni

Accomplished executive will shepherd rapid growth delivering carbon visualization software in Japan and throughout APAC

TEMPE, Ariz., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a global leader in climate data disclosure and management, today announced that Shinji Tsukamoto, former Vice President Asia Pacific at Amazon Ads, has been appointed as Global Chief Commercial Officer & President, APAC. Shinji will lead the company's strategic growth initiatives globally, especially both Japan and the APAC region, serving enterprises requiring carbon management and accounting software.



Prior to Persefoni, Shinji led the launch and expansion of Amazon Japan's advertising business. He first joined Amazon Ads Japan as General Manager/Director and was then appointed as Japan Country Manager after playing a key role in launching the business.

Previously, Shinji founded the premium travel service, DUFL Inc., in the U.S. and served as the President for International Business. Before that, he held various executive positions at Mitsui & Co., Critical Path, Microsoft Advertising Japan, and Limelight Networks Japan. He has served as board member of Japan Internet Advertising Association (JIAA) and on the advisory board of ad:tech Tokyo, contributing to the development of internet advertising.

Persefoni's award-winning Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) software is not only translated into Japanese, but the company has a considerable track record of investment in the market, including strategic partnerships with such respected market leaders as SCSK, Hitachi, NTT Communications, SMBC, IBM, and more.

"I am excited to be joining Persefoni, not only returning to my roots building market-creating enterprise software, but to work on this truly important challenge of developing climate tech tools for our global markets facing environmental concerns," said Shinji. "Decarbonization is imperative and disclosure is quickly becoming mandatory around the globe; both are much harder to navigate successfully without software tools like those championed by Persefoni.

"What Persefoni has built is truly impressive: the technology, the team, and the partner ecosystem. I have already hit the ground running."

"We are very fortunate to have a leader of Shinji's experience join Persefoni," said Kentaro Kawamori, Persefoni CEO & Co-founder. "He has extensive experience leading iconic brands in the region, a compelling track record for delivering highly efficient software solutions, and success building category-creating markets. He's tailor-made for this stage in Persefoni's APAC growth, and we're very pleased to have him leading our efforts."

About Persefoni

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/



