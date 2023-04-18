SAS Customer Intelligence 360 Launched in AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace customers now have access to SAS' advanced analytics to strengthen their MarTech stack

CARY, N.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS® Customer Intelligence 360 is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). SAS Customer Intelligence 360, consistently ranked as a leader in independent evaluations, helps global brands shape, manage and deliver superior customer experiences (CX).

AWS customers now have access to SAS Customer Intelligence 360’s accelerated deployment and Martech scalability directly within AWS Marketplace. (PRNewswire)

SAS® Customer Intelligence 360 now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace

AWS customers will now have access to SAS Customer Intelligence 360's accelerated deployment and Martech scalability directly within AWS Marketplace. SAS Customer Intelligence 360 provides customers with the agility to ignite their data, analytics and customer journey activation efforts.

Additionally, being available in AWS Marketplace will help SAS engage new customer sets to bring the power of SAS Customer Intelligence 360 to even more marketers.

"SAS Customer Intelligence 360 is an industry-leading Martech solution that has been assisting marketing leaders to increase the effectiveness of marketing campaigns with AI and real-time decisions for many years," said Mona Chadha, Director of Infrastructure, Category Management and Partner Development. "AWS is delighted to offer this award-winning solution to our customers globally to help them build more intelligent customer journeys and better serve their customers."

"Making SAS Customer Intelligence 360 available in AWS Marketplace is a strong move for both companies," said Gerry Murray, Marketing and Sales Technology Research Director at analyst firm IDC. "AWS brings its customers more access to enhanced Martech capabilities and SAS gains a new sales and delivery channel. It's a win-win that enables both organizations to provide brands with the appropriate technologies to deliver the best digital customer experiences."

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 delivers purpose-built, intelligent marketing for today's modern enterprises. SAS moves brands from data, to insight, to action with rich functionality for adaptive planning, journey activation and real-time decisioning. Brands currently using SAS Customer Intelligence 360 include the Orlando Magic, Telenor, The Nature Conservancy, Ulta Beauty and World Wildlife Fund.

"As a vital component of our overall customer engagement and personalization strategy, SAS Customer Intelligence 360 on top of AWS has helped us leverage data to improve digital fan experiences and consistently rank among league leaders in customer satisfaction scores," said Jay Riola, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy at the Orlando Magic.

"SAS Customer Intelligence 360 has been built with and deployed on AWS since its inception in 2014. This relationship has been crucial to our ability to deliver an agile, market-leading SaaS platform," said Mike Blanchard, Vice President of SAS Customer Intelligence. "This listing in AWS Marketplace now offers a streamlined approach to buying SAS Customer Intelligence 360, furthering SAS' ability to grow and penetrate the market."

Learn more in AWS Marketplace for SAS Customer Intelligence.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2023 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Angela Lipscomb

angela.lipscomb@sas.com

919-531-2525

sas.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/SAS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAS