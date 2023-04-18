Broadridge Integrated Solution Drives Increased Simplification and Lower Costs Across the Trade Lifecycle

Firms enhance business growth, reduce risk, increase efficiency, and reduce addressable costs by up to an estimated 25%

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced the launch of a trading solution that enables clients to achieve increased straight-through processing and efficiency, better trading decisions and client insights, improved controls, and reduced risk. The new solution will enable clients of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions to achieve greater agility and faster time to market, improved scalability, and reduced fragmentation of interfaces and tech costs.

The new Broadridge offering is built with a standard foundational integration solution across its front, middle and back-office capabilities for trade processing, which leverages an enterprise integration layer and common data model that can be used across the Broadridge product portfolio as well as with third party applications.

"Broadridge's new solution marks a significant evolution in trading technology infrastructure," said Justin Llewellyn-Jones, Broadridge Head of Capital Market Product Strategy. "Currently, firms have several front, middle, and back-office systems that are typically integrated using numerous point-to-point connections each with their own data model, creating fragmentation and complexity. By using our unique ability to look across front, middle, and back as a whole, we are helping our clients solve pain points through trade lifecycle simplification. By utilizing our pre-integrated offering to simplify across the trade lifecycle, firms can simultaneously reduce risk, increase efficiency, enhance business growth and reduce costs by an estimated 20–30% in key areas."

Capital Markets firms face a challenging environment, with economic and geopolitical uncertainty. In addition, regulatory pressures will continue with the shift towards shortened settlement cycles. As a result, it is critical for firms to focus on simplification and innovation across the trade lifecycle to reduce risk and cost of change, while enabling greater business agility. Broadridge's integrated front, middle, and back offering enables these benefits through features such as a common data model, normalized data sources, business insights for the front-office using post-trade data, integrated reporting, a global, multi-asset middle office and a single point of trade capture and management.

