Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens New Store in Lafayette, Ind.

KATY, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its first store in the Lafayette area. Located at 100 S. Creasy Ln., the approximately 60,000-square-foot store brings a wide assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise to the area. Academy will host grand opening festivities from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. Throughout the weekend, customers can look forward to exclusive deals and giveaways, and take advantage of great prices.

This marks the first store Academy has opened in 2023. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening 13 – 15 stores this year, and a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to provide the Lafayette community with a destination that makes pursuing their sports and outdoors passions easy and affordable," said Sam Johnson, Academy's Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast gearing up for a hunting trip, a family looking to grill in the backyard, or a Boilermaker fan getting ready for the spring game this weekend, our great value and services encourage customers to get active."

Customers can expect to find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top, national brands such as Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia, YETI, Carhartt, Wrangler, Timberland, Traeger and more. Academy also offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Mosaic, and O'Rageous, which cover outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, and water gear, respectively.

The new Lafayette location is a fun destination where Boilermaker and Colts fans can find tailgating essentials, licensed apparel and novelty items. Additionally, customers can find a Nike top for a Mother's Day gift, a Coleman tent for a camping trip, and everything from grills to games to create a backyard oasis. Academy offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, and line winding/spooling. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses in the store.

For more information regarding the grand opening deals and events text LAFAYETTE to 22369 or visit academy.com/lafayette. Customers are invited to shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts (@academy) and follow us on TikTok (@academysports), sign up for email/text alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 269 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intends," "will," "plan," "believe," "expect," "may," and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date released. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

