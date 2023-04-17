EducationDynamics Acquires The U School

LENEXA, Kan., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, LLC, a leading provider of higher education marketing and enrollment management solutions, announced the acquisition of The U School, a leading provider strategic enrollment management consulting services with a unique membership consulting service model for enrollment management leadership and teams.

The acquisition allows EducationDynamics to expand its services to colleges and universities that are seeking to grow enrollment and improve the student journey.

"We are excited to welcome The U School to the EducationDynamics family," said Bruce Douglas, CEO of EducationDynamics. "The U School provides a unique solution to improving student services, and we are confident that the U School coaching and consulting solutions will helps us accomplish our mission of expanding opportunity through education."

"When I founded The U School, I did so with a mission of helping schools better serve students," said Jodi Ashbrook, Founder of The U School. "EducationDynamics is a company that shares our commitment to helping schools better serve students, and we believe that joining EducationDynamics allows us to positively impact the lives of the greatest number of current and future students."

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative marketing and enrollment management partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today's student. With over 30 years of helping schools serve non-traditional students, EducationDynamics is the leading provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services focused on adult-focused and online programs. EducationDynamics helps colleges and universities achieve a shared mission of expanding opportunity through education by helping schools better understand, engage, and serve students in a rapidly changing higher education environment. For more information, please visit EducationDynamics.com.

About The U School

The U School helps colleges and universities increase enrollments by improving the student journey and building an employee environment that fosters meaningful success. The U School provides enrollment growth services and solutions to colleges and universities, including online courses, interactive group coaching programs, customized coaching solutions and consulting services. For more information, please visit theuschooledu.org.

