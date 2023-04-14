BitcoinIRA, Digital Trust, and BitGo Announce Educational Webinar on Crypto Security

Finance executives host a panel presenting key insights on crypto custody for investors in 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BitcoinIRA , the world's first and most trusted digital asset IRA technology platform, today announced an upcoming webinar titled "Crypto Security – What Investors Need to Know: A Conversation with BitGo, BitcoinIRA, and Digital Trust" held virtually on April 20, 2023, at 11 AM PT.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts in alternative and traditional asset custody as they discuss a savvy investor's most crucial questions. The seasoned panel of financial executives has over 60 years of combined experience, and includes BitcoinIRA COO Rick Synrod, BitGo Director of Institutional Sales Steve Scott, and Maryann Bullion, Digital Trust General Counsel and CCO. Adam Sporn, U.S. Head of Institutional Sales at BitGo will moderate.

The panel will answer audience members' questions and discuss:

Why holding your own keys is not a one-size-fits-all solution

Moving beyond self-custody, what qualified custodians can offer crypto investors

What we can learn from recent events (Three Arrows Capital, Celsius, FTX, and others) over the past 12 months

"Long-term cryptocurrency investors need custody solutions that not only protect their retirement savings, but also safeguard their assets with the most advanced technology on the market," said Bullion. "This panel brings together BitGo, BitcoinIRA, and Digital Trust, partners who provide technology and custody services, to give investors new insights on this trending topic, including key factors to consider when looking at crypto security."

"Digital asset investors today can choose custodial solutions that meet a wide range of unique needs and use cases," explains Synrod. "The old adage 'not your keys, not your coins' can fall short because self-custody is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and it might not be a viable solution at all in some situations. Many prefer the practicality of storing their assets with a regulated, qualified custodian that offers cold storage custody and multi-signature wallet management."

"BitGo, BitcoinIRA, and Digital Trust's partnership sets the industry standard in multi-signature technology and security, offering investors peace of mind," said Scott. "Recent events underscore the importance of security in the crypto industry, and this webinar will educate investors on the protection and insurance that regulated custody can provide. We are looking forward to addressing investor's concerns and educating crypto enthusiasts on their options."

About BitcoinIRA

BitcoinIRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first and most trusted digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies* for their self-directed retirement accounts.

Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo.

Since its founding in 2016, BitcoinIRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 170,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

BitcoinIRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. BitcoinIRA is privately funded and based in Las Vegas.

*Cryptocurrencies are very speculative and involve a high degree of risk. See risk disclosures at bitcoinira.com/disclosures.

About Digital Trust

Digital Trust, the trust company for a digital era, offers a technology-driven approach to self-directed retirement accounts. Founded in 2021, the company delivers solutions for the custodial and financial services sector, including self-directed IRAs, checkbook IRAs, as well as support for investment assets ranging from cryptocurrency, real estate, precious metals, LLC, private equity, and other alternative assets.

Delivering digital custody solutions in an analog investment world, Digital Trust provides a straightforward approach to help individuals achieve their retirement goals. They're evolving what it means to have a self-directed IRA, and believe in eliminating barriers and opening retirement possibilities through a wide range of asset and trust administration services. Digital Trust is a licensed trust custodian based in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit digitaltrust.com.

About BitGo

BitGo provides the most secure and scalable wallet solutions for the digital asset economy, offering regulated custody, staking and trading, and core infrastructure to investors and builders alike. Founded in 2013 — the early days of crypto — BitGo pioneered the multi-signature wallet and later built TSS to improve upon other companies' MPC offerings. Between multisig and MPC TSS, BitGo offers the safest technology on the market and safeguards over 700 tokens across a wide variety of blockchains. Over the years, BitGo has expanded from offering wallets into providing a full-suite solution that lets clients hold assets safely and then put them to work. BitGo launched BitGo Trust Company in 2018, providing fully regulated, qualified cold storage to complement BitGo Inc.'s hot wallet solution.

In 2020, BitGo launched BitGo Prime, which allows its clients to trade, borrow, and lend digital assets. Moreover, BitGo also provides access to DeFi, staking, NFT wallets, and beyond, and serves as the world's sole custodian for WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin). BitGo is the leader in digital asset security, custody, and liquidity, providing the operational backbone for more than 1,500 institutional clients in over 50 countries — a list that includes many regulated entities and the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. BitGo also processes approximately 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions by value. For more information, please visit bitgo.com.

