Announcing the HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale 2023-1 ("HVLS 2023-1")

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced HUD- Held Vacant Loan Sale ("HVLS 2023-1"):

  • On May 23, 2023, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage loans consisting of approximately 1,237 notes and loan balance of approximately $319 million.

  • The sale will consist of due and payable HUD-Held loans. The loans are first liens secured by home equity conversion mortgages (HECM's) securing 1- to 4-unit, vacant residential properties where all borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.

  • Up to fifty percent of the mortgage loans being offered in HVLS 2023-1 may be awarded on a priority basis to nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a documented housing mission.

Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email HUDSales@falconassetsales.com for more information.

