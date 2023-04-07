AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION SPRING GALA CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING HONOREES

Gala honors Dermatology Giant Mark G. Lebwohl, MD and Pharmaceutical Leader LEO Pharma

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday evening, at The Plaza, American Skin Association (ASA) held their Spring Gala, where they presented awards to two outstanding honorees and celebrated another successful year of funding research and educating youth on skin health. The in-person gala returned after celebrating virtually during the pandemic to the delight of their loyal supporters and donors, including philanthropists, business leaders, and many renowned physicians from the field of dermatology.

Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA, said, "We were proud to honor Dr. Mark Lebwohl and LEO Pharma for their dedication to the field of dermatology. Both honorees share in ASA's crucial mission of finding cures for skin diseases."

This year, awards were presented to the following:

Mark G. Lebwohl, MD, Dean for Clinical Therapeutics for the Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai was presented ASA's Lifetime Achievement Award for his distinguished four-decade career in dermatology. The award was presented by ASA President, David A. Norris, MD, who applauded Dr. Lebwohl's continuing dedication to inspiring, educating and mentoring the next generation of dermatologists. Dr. Lebwohl is Chairman Emeritus of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology. He is an internationally respected physician, scientist, and administrative leader, as well as a pioneer in immuno-dermatology. He is also an accomplished author of over 700 publications and is co-author of the leading book on dermatologic therapy, Treatment of Skin Disease, now in its 6th edition.

Global pharmaceutical leader LEO Pharma received the 2023 Distinguished Corporate Leadership Award. The award was presented by Mark G. Lebwohl, MD and was accepted by LEO Pharma's Vice President and Global Head of Medical Affairs, Dr. Judit Nyirady. LEO has a long and rich history in the pharmaceutical industry and was founded in Copenhagen 115 years ago. Dr. Lebwohl shared that the company is dedicated to advancing the standard of care for the benefit of patients, their caregivers, and the world. LEO's stated values of integrity, customer focus, innovation, passion and adaptability reflect the way their people strive to increase the quality of life for patients.

President of ASA, Dr. David A. Norris, said, "I congratulate Dr. Lebwohl and LEO Pharma on these well-deserved honors! We look forward to continuing to build strong partnerships with physicians like Dr. Lebwohl and organizations like LEO Pharma as we work together to provide hope to patients and their families."

For nearly four decades, ASA and its affiliates have funded over $50 million in grants to support the work of more than 300 promising young scientists. Recipients, who work on breakthrough efforts to prevent, detect, and treat skin cancer and other skin diseases, have gone on to become top researchers in dermatology. The critical research funded by ASA addresses not only the causes and treatments of melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases, but also promises remarkable breakthroughs in the search for long-sought-after cures.

ASA's educational mission is no less crucial. The organization continues to support the SPOTS (Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students) program, a free community outreach program designed to teach students from preschool through high school about the importance of early detection and prevention of skin cancer. ASA's educational contributions are part of a growing worldwide understanding of the importance of skin health awareness.

The event's Master of Ceremonies was NBC's Emmy-winning weather anchor Dave Price. Mr. Price has emceed the event in previous years and was once again a wonderful addition to the festivities.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over thirty-six years as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency.

View original content:

SOURCE American Skin Association