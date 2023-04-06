TRG Expands UK and European Operations with Acquisition of Symec Technologies

Global Managed Service Provider adds two new facilities and 72 new colleagues in its second major acquisition of 2023

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, a global managed service provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments has acquired Symec Technologies Limited .

Symec, formed in 2009, is a leading Mobile Technology Solutions and Managed Services company headquartered in Bristol, UK with an additional 35,000 square foot facility in Poznań, Poland. The 72-person team has been steadily growing over the past 14 years and has a suite of services that perfectly aligns with the US-based TRG.

"Symec has built a reputation as one of the UK's leading mobile device, connectivity and managed service providers," said TRG President Sean Kennedy. "Bringing this team into the TRG family allows us to significantly expand our UK and European operations, while providing our customers with more top-tier global offerings."

TRG first established a presence in Europe in 2013 with the launch of a service center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. In 2019, the company expanded to a new facility in Haarlem. The Symec acquisition adds significant scale and service capabilities in both UK and throughout Europe and is another step in its robust global expansion efforts.

"Our teams both share a commitment to helping customers adapt to an ever-changing technology landscape," added Symec Co-Founder Phil Bruce. "We are very much aligned in our approach to managed solutions. I believe customers on both sides of the Atlantic will benefit significantly from this new relationship."

"We are excited to be joining the TRG family," said Symec CEO David Glover. "Our combined operational expertise and expansive service offerings will add value for our customers while opening up exciting new opportunities for expansion and progression for our colleagues."

This is the second major deal of 2023 for TRG, who began the year by acquiring Real World Communications Inc. (RWC), a successful provider of mobility devices and wireless and network solutions in the Canadian market. The RWC acquisition was part of a major expansion of TRG's Canadian operations, including a move to a larger facility in Toronto's Scarborough district and the launch of an in-house key encryption facility.

With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, TRG provides a comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services – offering a one-stop-shop solution agnostic across vendor, lifecycle stage and service.

"As companies continue to become more global and mobile, both the RWC and Symec acquisitions ensure that we continue to lead the future of enterprise technology by providing bold endpoint solutions designed to streamline our customers operational efficiency," said Kennedy.

TRG has more than 10 million devices under management, with more than 5,000 customers. In March 2023, TRG was once again recognized as one of North America's leading MSPs, appearing on CRNs "Elite 150" list for the third consecutive year.

About TRG

TRG is a global, privately owned managed services provider that manages the full lifecycle of every enterprise endpoint. Our mission is to lead the future of enterprise technology by driving bold endpoint solutions with a success-or-else approach. To learn more, visit www.trgsolutions.com .

About SYMEC:

Symec Technologies is a Bristol U.K.based managed services company, focused on the supply and support of enterprise mobility devices, mobile data and applications. Founded in 2009, with facilities in Poznań, Poland as well as the U.K. Symec has a strong reputation for excellent customer service, innovation and technical expertise. https://symec.co.uk/

