YMCA of the Rockies and Snow Mountain Ranch Announce 2023 Summer Highlights

ESTES PARK, Colo., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For families and groups looking for the ultimate Colorado adventures this summer, Y MCA of the Rockies today announced programming highlights at both of its locations at Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby, Colo. The popular mountain vacation destinations, both recently named as Good Housekeeping's 2023 Family Travel Awards winners, are located at gateways to the state's treasured Rocky Mountain National Park, offering stunning alpine views, affordable cabin and lodge room accommodations, and a nostalgic, unplugged vacation experience with camp-like activities for all ages.

"Whether it's capture the flag and kick-ball games on the open fields, daily educational sessions with our trained staff on topics like wildlife ecology and stargazing, or campfire singalongs, we create summer experiences for our guests to unplug and connect with nature, and each other, in a meaningful way," said Kellen Toulouse, Marketing Director, YMCA of the Rockies.

This summer, guests will enjoy activities such as pickleball, archery lessons, creating keepsake projects in the craft centers, playing miniature golf, roller skating, swimming, rock climbing with skilled instructors, family-friendly hikes to waterfalls, and of course the summer tubing hill at Snow Mountain Ranch. For the adventurous, there are also fly-fishing lessons, mountain biking trails, whitewater rafting and guided hikes through the national park.

Accommodations range from affordable hotel-style lodge rooms with common areas perfect for groups traveling together, and pet-friendly multi-bedroom private cabins featuring wrap-around porches, full kitchens, and a variety of sleeping options including bunk beds. Snow Mountain Ranch also features yurts and campsites in the summer months. Most lodge rooms and cabins do not have televisions, providing a truly unplugged experience for everyone involved.

Summer 2023 highlights include:

YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center

Snow Mountain Ranch

Day Camps will be available at both properties for children ages 3 -17 Monday through Friday from early June through mid-August. Guests may register for one day, a few days or weeks at a time. Rates start at $47/day at Estes Park Center and $140/week at Snow Mountain Ranch.

About the YMCA of the Rockies: YMCA of the Rockies puts Christian Principles into practice through programs, staff and facilities in an environment that builds healthy spirit, mind and body for all. To learn more about the YMCA of the Rockies and Snow Mountain Ranch, visit www.ymcarockies.org .

