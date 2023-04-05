Dan Ryan Celebrates 100th Episode of "Defining Hospitality" with Special Guest Chip Conley, Founder of Joie de Vivre Hospitality and the Modern Elder Academy

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality expert and host Dan Ryan is proud to announce the 100th episode of his popular podcast, "Defining Hospitality." To celebrate this milestone, Ryan will be joined by special guest Chip Conley, who has disrupted the hospitality industry thrice as the founder of Joie de Vivre Hospitality, former Head of Global Hospitality and Strategy at Airbnb, the creator of the Modern Elder Academy.

"Defining Hospitality" Podcast Celebrates 100th Episode Featuring Hospitality Icon Chip Conley.

Listeners can tune in to hear Ryan and Conley share their insights on the hospitality industry, its history to its current state and future trends. As a seasoned industry professional, Conley brings a wealth of knowledge to the discussion, having led Joie de Vivre's expansion to over 50 properties and advising Airbnb on hospitality strategy during his tenure. He also founded the Modern Elder Academy, which is dedicated to helping midlife individuals navigate new challenges and opportunities. He is also the author of several popular books on hospitality, including "Peak: How Great Companies Get Their Mojo from Maslow" and "The Rebel Rules: Daring to be Yourself in Business".

"We couldn't think of a better guest to join us for this special episode than Chip Conley," said Ryan. "His expertise in the industry is unparalleled, and his work with the Modern Elder Academy is truly inspiring. I know our listeners will benefit greatly from his insights."

In addition to the special guest, the 100th episode will also feature highlights and favorite moments from past episodes, as well as a look ahead at what's to come in the future of "Defining Hospitality."

About Dan Ryan: Dan Ryan is a hospitality expert and the host of the "Defining Hospitality" podcast. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Ryan has furnished most of the world's top hotel brands over his

About Chip Conley: Chip Conley is the founder of Joie de Vivre Hospitality, former Head of Global Hospitality and Strategy at Airbnb, and the creator of the Modern Elder Academy. He is also the author of several books on hospitality, leadership, and personal growth.

https://www.defininghospitality.live/

https://www.chipconley.com/

https://www.modernelderacademy.com/

For more information, contact:

Dan Ryan

Email: info@ninesixseven.com

Website: www.defininghospitality.live

Phone: 212-202-3603

View original content:

SOURCE Defining Hospitality Podcast