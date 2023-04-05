Cap'n Crunch is Setting Sail for Coachella Valley for his Epic Birthday Bash

Fans are invited to celebrate 60 years of tasty adventure in Palm Springs with Reneé Rapp and other exciting musical guests

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cap'n Crunch is turning 60 this year! In honor of bringing six decades of adventure to the breakfast table and beyond, the Cap'n is setting sail to check items off his bucket list (or should we say Crunch It List?!). To kick off the festivities, he's trading the Milky Sea for the Palm Springs desert for an epic birthday bash dubbed "Cap'n's Cove."

On Saturday, April 15 from 10 AM – 3 PM PST, fans 21 and older are invited to an all-out birthday experience taking place at the Lone Palm Pool at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs during the first weekend of the desert's most iconic musical festival. Fans can celebrate in true Crunch style while munching on Crunch-inspired brunch items, sipping on drinks from the Galley Bar, and glamming up festival fits at the customization cabana. Fans can also enjoy experiential art installations while checking out merch released exclusively for the Cap'n's 60th birthday.

In honor of his big day, the Cap'n invited some celebrity pals to help take his 60th birthday to the next level! Serving as event host, musician and actress Reneé Rapp will curate a Crunch-centric menu and perform fan-favorite original hits as well as a special birthday serenade festival-goers won't want to miss! Before Reneé takes the stage, the party will be bumping to the tune of an all-vinyl set from DJ PEE .WEE (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak), an 8-time Grammy-winner, artist, producer and director known for his family-friendly appearances, who will be spinning nostalgic and upbeat tunes aboard the Shipwrecked Stage modeled after the Cap'n's iconic S.S. Guppy.

"Cap'n Crunch has been a cultural icon for the past 60 years, so we knew we had to go big and celebrate this milestone birthday with a bash that's just as vibrant and adventurous as he is," says Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Quaker Foods North America at PepsiCo. "The Cap'n has no plans to slow down in his 60th year and we can't wait to see what adventure he and his Crunch Crew embark on next."

Fans can check in for Cap'n's Cove in Palm Springs by visiting https://capnscove.com (21+ only) and filling out your attendee waiver in advance, which will grant you access to the Smooth Sailing list offering expedited on-site entry. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis so be sure to check in now for your chance to wish the Cap'n "Happy Birthday!". Plus, the first 500 guests to check in at the event will receive one free drink ticket on the Cap'n!

Crunch fans outside of the Coachella Valley area can still celebrate the Cap'n's 60th Birthday by enjoying the limited-edition Birthday Crunch cereal of colorful Crunch "Balloons" coated in a decadent birthday cake flavor, available in stores nationwide now – be sure to get it before it's gone! You can find a store near you that sells Cap'n Crunch by using our product locator.

The birthday celebrations are just getting started with Cap'n's Cove – fans can join in on the fun by heading to https://www.capncrunchbday.com/ to learn how to enter for a chance to win some exclusive merch made in honor of the Cap'n's 60th birthday! Music fans can jam out to the exclusive Chic x 50 Cent mash-up and check out the Cap'n's specially curated party playlists on Spotify and Pandora to make every day feel like the ultimate adventure.

Cap'n Crunch

Cap'n Crunch has been a mainstay in the cereal aisle since it was first introduced in 1963. Owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., the ready-to-eat cereal brand features five varieties including Original, Crunch Berries, Peanut Butter Crunch, OOPS! All Berries, and Chocolate Caramel Crunch in addition to many limited-edition flavors and snack offerings like Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Mega Berries Snack Pouches, Oops! All Berries Mega Pouches and Cap'n Crunch Treats. For more information, please visit www.capncrunch.com, Facebook.com/capncrunch or follow us on Twitter or Instagram @realcapncrunch.

the Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

