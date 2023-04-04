TEMPLETON DISTILLERY TEASES TEQUILA CASK FINISH

TEMPLETON, Iowa, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Templeton Distillery will be introducing Tequila Cask Finish just in time for the holiday season.

Templeton Distillery Logo (PRNewsfoto/Templeton Distillery) (PRNewswire)

Originally matured to perfection in American Oak flame-charred barrels and expertly finished in Tequila Corralejo Extra Anejo casks. An outlet for innovation, our limited release cask finish series offers an annual unique twist on what rye can be.

The Tequila Cask Finish is release No. 5 in our cask finish series, a Limited Edition sold on allocation and not to be missed. Only 4,200 cases will be produced nationally.

Templeton Distillery's Tequila Cask Finish 750ml is 92 proof (46% ABV)

Templeton Distillery and Tequila Corralejo have a rich history in their communities. Templeton Rye Tequila Cask Finish was inspired by the synergies and shared experiences of tradition in each small town; Templeton, IA and Corralejo, MX.

"Great whiskey and great tequila share the same basic necessities: devotion to quality, respect for both tradition and vision, and the enduring commitment to generational success. Templeton and Corralejo also share the same dedication to our communities. This partnership delivers a united spirit to be enjoyed and appreciated by those who understand those values." said Blair Woodall, SVP, General Manager Templeton Distillery

About Templeton

With over 100 years of history in Templeton, Iowa, our story is one of true authenticity and built on the shared experiences of our community. The roots of Templeton Distillery can be traced back along family lines to the bootleggers of the Prohibition. This rebellious and entrepreneurial mindset still holds true to this day, where residents of our hometown uphold the shared value of "A Strong Community Spirit." Learn more about Templeton Distillery by visiting www.templetondistillery.com or follow us on Facebook at @TempletonDistillery, Twitter at @TempletonDist, and Instagram at @TempletonDistillery.

About Tequila Corralejo

With a 250-year history in a community rich with tequila tradition, Corralejo celebrates the flavor of Mexico. Standing head and shoulders above the rest, we craft tequila that you can enjoy with confidence. For more information, please visit https://corralejotequila.com/

About Infinium Spirits

Established in 2005 and based out of San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier. Infinium specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands including Templeton Rye; Seagram's Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Highway Vodka; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; Perro San Juan Mezcal and El Gobernador Pisco. For more information, visit www.infiniumspirits.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Templeton Distillery