Statement from Paralyzed Veterans of America on The Washington Post Editorial Board's Myopic View on Veterans Benefits

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today released the following statement in answer to the Washington Post Editorial Board's April 3, 2023, opinion piece requesting scrutiny of the VA budget providing for income and disability payments to Veterans.

PVA Logo (PRNewswire)

There has long been a debate about the purpose of veteran's disability compensation. The overly broad argument offered by the Washington Post editorial board shares the view that compensation is only about lost wages, while failing to consider the incredible sacrifice and catastrophic consequences of veterans' service.

The Post's editorial piece seems to suggest that spinal cord injury or diseases, like ALS or MS, or the loss of an arm or a leg has no intrinsic value as long as you are still able to work. And, their inability to hold their child on their shoulders, play ball in the yard, or even conceive a child is irrelevant.

The Post implies that disabled veterans should be happy and satisfied if they are able to secure a job that pays well, which is a subjective amount in its own right and ignores the cost of disability. Furthermore, their use of a 2019 article as justification for how easy it is for a disabled veteran to get a job is flawed as employment numbers vary widely depending on the severity of a veteran's disability according to recent US Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The laziness of this opinion piece in its lack of relevant supporting data and lack of disabled Veteran input is irresponsible, dangerous journalism.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases like MS and ALS. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Media Contacts:

Liz Deakin, LizD@PVA.org, (703) 677-1011

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America