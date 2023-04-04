LifeNet Health LifeSciences launches TruVivo™, a pioneering all-human 2D+ hepatic system, to revolutionize compound discovery

TruVivo, the largest co-culture advancement in more than a decade, is a novel hepatic in vitro 2D+ system comprised of all-human cells that mimics the microarchitecture and functionality of the human liver

TruVivo represents a new paradigm in hepatic testing by offering the simplicity and flexibility of a 2D model, along with the robust data of a 3D model

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health LifeSciences, the leader in all-human research solutions, today launched TruVivo, a pioneering all-human cell-based liver system, to support vital drug and compound development and discovery. TruVivo is the biggest co-culture advancement in more than a decade, offering stable, reliable results – well to well, experiment to experiment, and user to user.

This novel 2D+ system – which offers the simplicity and flexibility of a 2D model, with the robust data that typically accompany 3D models – has been proven during several years of extensive research and development. Leading pharmaceutical and agriscience partners have conducted extensive validation testing on TruVivo. Their findings have been featured in multiple scientific poster presentations, including most recently at the 2023 Society of Toxicology annual meeting.

"TruVivo delivers a superior combination of human relevance, reliability, simplicity, and longevity," said Louis Dias, General Manager of LifeNet Health LifeSciences. "We believe this system will accelerate the movement toward New Approach Methodologies to replace traditional, animal-based studies, making it a valuable tool in the pharmaceutical, agriscience, and food industries."

Unlike other models, which rely on cells from animal sources, TruVivo is comprised of primary human hepatocytes, along with endothelial and stromal cells, all from donated human tissues. LifeNet Health prescreens all cells as part of a stringent qualification process. In this unique platform, cells are combined in an optimized ratio, which enables them to form a native, tissue-like architecture that mimics human liver microarchitecture. This creates a stable phenotype, including functional bile canalicular networks, synthesis of key biomarkers, and phase 1 and 2 metabolic pathways.

"TruVivo is an ideal system for applications that require prolonged or repeated compound exposures, because of the higher hepatocyte content and the stable, long-term activity of drug-metabolizing enzymes with minimal feeder-cell background contribution," said Ed LeCluyse, PhD, LifeNet Health LifeSciences Chief Scientist. "This makes TruVivo a great option to meet the growing demand for a system that can test low-turnover compounds quickly and easily."

TruVivo is also easy to use compared to current liver models. All components, including cryopreserved cells and required media, can be stored on site, giving researchers flexibility and control over experimental workflows. TruVivo requires only basic cell culture knowledge and standard cell culture equipment.

"This technological breakthrough reflects LifeNet Health's continued commitment to accelerating discovery in the field of life sciences," said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. "TruVivo will expedite drug development efforts, supporting lifesaving pharmaceuticals, treatments and cures – bringing a new platform to researchers around the world."

