CU MEDICINE LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE CLINIC AND PROCEDURE CENTER IN DENVER

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Colorado Medicine (CU Medicine), the region's largest and most comprehensive multispecialty physician group practice, announced the opening of the CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine, Hand and Spine Center, which is advancing the way healthcare is delivered through collaborative integration of multiple medical specialties and expertise at a single location. By providing an individualized medical approach designed to care for the whole person and understand each patient's overall health, the center's multidisciplinary team of board-certified providers brings their expertise across orthopedic and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialties to address joint and nerve pain and support joint preservation and restoration.

"We are bringing the latest innovations in medicine directly to patients at this state-of-the-art facility," said medical director Jason L. Dragoo, MD, a cartilage transplantation and regenerative medicine specialist. "Our highly experienced physicians are pioneering surgical approaches, such as performing arthroscopic surgery without general anesthesia using cameras the size of a blood draw needle. We offer the latest FDA-approved biologics designed to stimulate the body's natural ability to repair and heal itself, and our onsite lab enables us to create new, even more efficient biologics by analyzing gene products from our patients' healthy and diseased tissues. Our team's microsurgical and non-surgical approaches to care reduce recovery time and improve the patient's experience."

This unique center was created to provide patients with convenient, integrated access to the most current medical procedures that can relieve pain quickly and treat chronic and acute musculoskeletal conditions and injuries with minimal downtime. Located at the UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver, the CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine, Hand and Spine Center features two procedure areas, recovery spaces, and an onsite regenerative medicine laboratory. The expansive offerings at this center give patients the opportunity to be seen by a specialist for their ailment and, in many cases, receive a minimally invasive procedure the same day. Concierge medical services are available to help patients across the country and beyond with appointment scheduling, travel and hotel accommodations, and shuttle service to the center.

