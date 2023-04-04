BIOPIC ON ARTIST ROMERO BRITTO IN PRODUCTION FROM MUSE STORYTELLING, DIRECTED BY PATRICK MOREAU

Documentary to feature interviews with

Domenico Dolce, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, DJ Khaled, and Arnold Schwarzenegger,

amongst other influential figures

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Storytelling announced today a new biopic project centered around influential artist Romero Britto - founder of the Happy Art Movement and internationally recognized as a contemporary master. Featuring unprecedented access to Romero Britto's life and artistic process, the documentary will include interviews with operatic tenor and world-renowned classical music sensation Andrea Bocelli with his wife Veronica Berti, celebrated fashion designer Domenico Dolce, Grammy winners and legendary musicians Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Grammy winner DJ Khaled, and famed actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, amongst other notable figures in the art world and beyond.

For an early look at the project, the sizzle reel is available here.

Titled THE BRITTO DOC, the biopic will focus on the man and the artist hailed as a thought leader of our time. Directed by Patrick Moreau (The New Hustle, Our Journey Home), and executive produced by Lucas L. C. Vidal, Caitlin Miranda and Grant Peelle, the film will explore the events that shaped Britto's works throughout his life and through the reflections of other titans of our generation.

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, Britto is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists on the globe. Britto, the most collected and licensed artist in history, has also transcended the arts world by creating the lifestyle brand, BRITTO®.

"Over the past forty years, I've had the honor of bringing people joy through my artwork and portrayals of pop culture icons, royals, world leaders and so many incredible people," said Romero Britto. "It is the beautiful people, fascinating places and bountiful memories that have inspired me, and in turn, inspired The Happy Art Movement. I am excited to share my story so that people can get to know what lies beneath the bright colors and sparkles."

"It is not often that Artists are recognized and chronicled as the thought leaders they are, while building their legacy," said Director Patrick Moreau. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight Romero's impact through the voices of other leaders of our generation and hear his story - straight from him."

Currently in production, the biopic is expected to wrap late 2023.

Learn more at TheBrittoDoc.com

ABOUT MUSE STORYTELLING INC.

Muse Storytelling is an Emmy award winning collective of storytellers who believe that one must guide the heart to move the mind – and it's through emotionally moving narratives that they look to drive action and change. The Muse team believes that when they share the real experience of another person in just the right way, they're able to transport the audience into their shoes, into their world, and in so doing, shift their perspective. Muse Storytelling has developed a scientifically driven storytelling process that they use to tell powerful stories and provide strategic guidance to brands on how to engage with their community. This process has previously been presented to organizations such as the United Nations, YouTube and storytellers at SXSW.

