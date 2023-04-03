PURIS Enhances Potable Water Rehabilitation Leadership, Acquires D&D Water & Sewer, Inc.

WOODLANDS, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PURIS, North America's leading provider of trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of D&D Water & Sewer, Inc. (D&D). Headquartered in Canton, MI and boasting a 50+ year track record of success, D&D provides the region with specialized underground infrastructure installation and repair solutions.

Mick Fegan, Chief Executive Officer at PURIS, commented, "The combination of D&D's local expertise and purpose-built operational capabilities enhance PURIS's ability to address the needs of clients located across North America. The D&D acquisition expands our self-perform capabilities, driving savings for our clients, and builds on the success of our existing Murphy Pipeline Contractors business, an industry-leader in drinking water infrastructure rehabilitation. Along with renewing larger diameter potable water transmission lines, we now can replace smaller-diameter lead service lines that have become a growing concern in communities across North America."

Mark DiMichele, President of D&D, added, "I am thrilled to join the PURIS family of companies. The PURIS platform provides D&D with the resources required for continued growth and allows us to better serve our existing clients by offering them an expanded suite of trenchless solutions." DiMichele has joined the PURIS leadership team and will continue to play a key role on PURIS's operations team.

"D&D's capabilities are uniquely-positioned to address the urgent need to improve the safety and efficiency of drinking water distribution. This acquisition will help support the growing demand for our solutions," said Glenn Shor, Chairman of PURIS and Partner at JFLCO.

About PURIS

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, PURIS, a J.F. Lehman portfolio company, operates throughout North America and provides innovative, high-quality solutions to the sanitary, storm, and potable water markets. Leveraging decades of experience, PURIS delivers its proven solutions using an unrivaled portfolio of infrastructure renewal services, such as thermal and ultraviolet cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), pipe bursting, geopolymer lining systems, CompressionFit® HDPE lining, and horizontal directional drilling. Clients also benefit from PURIS's in-house inspection and liner manufacturing capabilities, ensuring quality service and efficiency. This comprehensive suite of technologies enables PURIS to offer clients the optimal rehabilitation solution for each unique application.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

