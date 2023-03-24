Waton Securities International's Kai Zhou: International Institutions' Interest in Chinese Assets has Grown Significantly

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Waton Securities International's Kai Zhou remarked that "Our focus is on cultivating overseas corporate clients, and this is largely driven by the fact that overseas investors have been strengthening their allocation of Chinese assets." In light of China's continued opening-up of its capital market, international institutions' interest in Chinese assets has grown significantly.

Waton Securities International, as a renowned brokerage company established in 1989, distinguishes itself from other Hong Kong brokers by catering to a diverse range of customers. Notably, Waton Securities International's Broker Cloud clients hail not only from Hong Kong, but also from countries such as Australia, Nigeria, New Zealand, and Vietnam.

For instance, Waton Securities International has developed a comprehensive trading platform, an APP, a customer management system, and a counter system for a certain Australian broker. Furthermore, Waton Securities International offers trading and clearing services for Hong Kong stocks, U.S. stocks, and A-shares, providing a blueprint for retail customers in English-speaking regions to partake in real-time cross-border investments.

Since the start of 2023, the A-share market's sentiment has been gradually improving, and northbound capital, a key barometer of A-share investment, has continued to flow in, with a net buy of over 140 billion RMB in January, marking a new monthly record for net buying. Behind the surge of northbound capital, Kai Zhou predicts that with the comprehensive registration system's formal implementation and the launch of more measures to support technological innovation, the A-share market's international appeal will further increase, leading to an influx of incremental funds.

