The " People's Choice Award" winner for the "Hi, Ningbo!" Art & Design Competition was announced

In November 2022, the "Hi, Ningbo!" Art & Design Competition was officially kicked off. This creative collection for global marine artists and creative talents, once launched, has attracted countless attention and expectations.

The jury of the competition specially invited famous artists, designers, screenwriters, directors and other experts and scholars related to creativity to participate in the City Logo for Ningbo jury led by Cao Xue, the head of the design team of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics; The NFT City Souvenir for Ningbo design jury, led by Xiong Chao, a visual effects director and visual artist at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games; Reimagine the Three Orange Sails Under the"Hi, Ningbo" Theme jury, led by Xu Weibing, the founder of the Stiworth City Metaverse brand and the chief planner of "Iron Man 3" and "Extreme Thief" in China, will conduct fair and impartial professional evaluation and guidance.

Since the opening of the competition, creative and inspirational cultural and creative works have poured in one after another. Creations from Manchester, Australia, Barcelona, Spain, Ningbo and other provinces and cities in China cover four continents in space; Students from overseas universities such as the Istituto Europeo di Design, University of the Arts London,Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien, and Utah State University in Salt Lake City in the United States actively participated. Students from top art schools in China such as the Central Academy of Fine Arts, China Academy of Art, and the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts enthusiastically responded, creating more than 30 universities in China and abroad collectively salute art.

Maritime Silk Road Culture, Library Culture, Hemudu Culture; Dongqian Lake, Hangzhou Bay, Moon Lake; Ecological Green, Innovative Blue...... Many iconic elements belonging to Ningbo appear on the paper through the surprise collision of lines, light, shadow, and color. Comprehensively showcase the new style and features of a metropolis featuring coastal fashion, ecological livability, courtesy, order, harmony, and inclusiveness, as well as the urban theme of "Ningbo, Setting Sail to Embrace the World".

Ocean and Art, Ningbo and the World, Culture and Creativity, Creative Games belonging to "Hi, Ningbo!" are freely galloping in a world of boundless freedom. Up to now, the imagination of over 1000 creators from around the world has gathered in the "Hi, Ningbo!" Art & Design Competition, making this cultural feast closely related to "Coastal Ningbo" achieve the goal of "Setting Sail to Embrace the World".

When imagination becomes reality, and art has value. The competition organizing committee respects every entry, selects the best from the best, and strives for excellence. After careful selection by the evaluation committee, the primary selection works have made a grand debut! Among them, the first blockbuster award, "People's Choice Award", was released after the voting deadline on March 17th, with the 23rd work "Hi! Ningbo" topping the list. It is reported that the work was jointly completed by three creators from the China Academy of Art, a top art school in China.

The works that enter the final turn of the competition are faced with the review of the global jury. Who are the gold, silver, bronze medal winners? And where are the attractive bonuses and certificates going? Let's wait and see.

