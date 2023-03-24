BTG Pactual acquires 100% of FIS Privatbank S.A. in Luxembourg

Transaction is subject to regulatory approval

SÃO PAULO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIS Privatbank is a private bank that operates for about 30 years in Luxembourg, one of the main banking jurisdictions in Europe. Its expertise comprises the activities of wealth management, asset management and financing. Main clients are high net worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors. At the end of 2022, the bank managed about EUR 500 mm from more than 300 clients. The bank is controlled by Alexander Schütz, an Austrian investor and entrepreneur.

Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual, states: "The acquisition of FIS is a milestone for BTG Pactual's strategy in Europe and a strategic investment decision. Operating a bank in Luxembourg will enable us to serve all our clients' needs in the region, fostering the activities of our European offices in Portugal, Spain (which is currently under regulatory approval), and the UK. We will offer a full suite of products and services to our European client base and to Latin Americans aiming to diversify their investment portfolios in developed countries. Being in Luxembourg will be a key element to bolster those activities, attract new clients and serve them with the same dedication that we do in our home markets."

Exploring all market potential and building up a scalable banking platform will be key to better serve clients at the institution. Alexander Schütz comments: "BTG Pactual is the perfect fit for FIS Privatbank as it is fully aligned to our ambition. We are convinced that our clients will be in the position to improve their banking relationship with FIS Privatbank due to a broader offering of global products and services from an experienced global player like BTG Pactual."

BTG Pactual, Alexander Schütz and FIS Privatbank are working with the regulators to achieve regulatory approval for closing the transaction in the next months.

BTG Pactual is the largest investment bank in Latin America and operates in the Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management markets. Since its creation in 1983, BTG Pactual has a meritocratic partnership culture, with a focus on its customers, excellence and a long-term vision. BTG Pactual currently employs more than 6.000 people in offices across Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, United States, Portugal and the UK. BTG Pactual manages more than USD 240.0 billion of Assets for clients worldwide, with an Equity of USD 8.0 billion, Total Assets of USD 86.0 billion and a market cap of USD14.1bn.

Alexander Schütz is an Austrian entrepreneur and investor. He cofounded CQ Investment Group in 1991, an asset management company currently managing EUR 8 billion and active in 21 countries, as well as Aethos Hotel Group in 2018. Furthermore, he holds his main participations at Slimbiotics GmbH, pioneering plant-based probiotic weight management, with offices in Vienna and San Francisco, Finclusion Group which provides financial solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa, cyan AG which provides cybersecurity to telecom in Latin America, Asia and Europe as well as several real estate projects.

FIS Privatbank is a fully licensed private bank in Luxembourg. With a CET1 equity ratio of about 35% and LCR of more than 160% FIS Privatbank is providing its clients a safe and stable banking partner for wealth management, asset management and financing. Its subsidiary Inter-Portfolio offers tailor-made solutions for the management of UCITS investment funds.

