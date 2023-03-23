Navix Announces Partnership with Veritas Logistics to Provide Automated Document Collection and Auditing Services

Navix's scalable document collection and auditing software-as-a-service platform will allow Veritas Logistics to grow its business exponentially

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Logistics has partnered with Navix to provide document collection automation, as well as auditing and invoicing services, thereby allowing Veritas Logistics to focus on strategic growth. By leveraging automation, Navix's software-as-a-service platform streamlines tasks such as document ingestion and categorization, order matching, rate audit, customer invoicing, and carrier payment approval. Navix also provides Veritas with metrics to better understand the invoice-to-audit ratio and the reasons behind those audits, including pricing discrepancies and assessorial charges, at the line-item level.

"We view Navix as a vital part of our technology strategy that will further enable us to scale."

"We love that our relationship with Veritas has grown into such a strong strategic partnership," said Eric Krueger, Co-Founder of Navix. "By listening to our client's needs, we were able to onboard Veritas quickly and smoothly, even during an internal TMS provider transition. We're thrilled to provide Veritas with the process automation they needed."

Document retrieval and freight audit have been industry headaches for a long time. The process is tedious, time-consuming, and outdated, yet critically important. The industry needed a modern, automated solution. Navix satisfies that need.

"Navix understands the industry. They know what to look for, what questions to ask, and how to process our invoices. By outsourcing these tasks, we're able to spend more time prospecting new business, and coaching and training our sales force," explains Brian Hastings, Co-Founder of Veritas Logistics. "We view Navix as a vital part of our technology strategy that will further enable us to scale."

About Navix

Navix is a modern Software-as-a-Service platform streamlining document retrieval and freight auditing service. Navix enables 3PLs and brokers to automate their processes at scale, increasing their cash conversion cycle and revealing better insights into their freight spend and discrepancies. Navix creates greater profitability through its highly configurable automation triggers, API-first approach for seamless integrations, AI/ML-driven insights, and white-glove auditing services. For more information, visit https://www.navix.io.

About Veritas Logistics

Veritas Logistics specializes in the freight market, transportation law, and receiving locations to ensure each shipment is delivered as planned. It leverages its expansive network of carriers and technology to drive results through automated tracking, 24/7 monitoring, customization options, and EDI/API integration. For more information, visit https://www.go-veritas.com.

