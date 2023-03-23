Kearney and SAP Collaborate to Help Businesses Quickly Adapt to Disruptive Headwinds

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney and SAP SE have announced that they are strengthening their partnership to help organizations better respond to the uncertainty and volatility of the modern business landscape. The partnership leverages Kearney's extensive experience in strategic operations and strategy execution together with SAP® technology and SAP's cloud-first approach to help organizations stay ahead of the curve, mitigate risk, and maximize value in the cloud.

This new expanded partnership will allow Kearney and SAP to collaborate within a strategic framework to help businesses respond to market uncertainty and volatility. The partnership aims to make an impact in the following key areas:

Digital Supply Chain Regeneration: By combining our technology and expertise, Kearney and SAP aim to create increased visibility, greater intelligence, and improved agility for customers. Our collaborative strategy also aims to help support a sustainable supply chain and, ultimately, a circular economy.

Technology-Enabled Business Transformation: Together, Kearney and SAP are working to enable a quicker, more flexible approach to implementation, with lower total cost of ownership and a strong base for innovation.

SAP Business Network: Integration and scalability, through SAP Business Network and SAP Business Technology Platform. The multi-tier platform aims to offer alternate sources of supply impact analysis and — combined with Kearney's AI and analytics solutions — can help equip enterprises for truly predictive decision making.

Alex Liu, Managing Partner and Chairman at Kearney, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our focus on operational excellence, regeneration, and reinvention pairs well with SAP's technology. Through acquisitions like Optano and Cervello, and our in-house investments in advanced analytic solutions, we're pushing the envelope to improve decision-making speed across their business network and facilitate better decision-making."

Scott Russell, Executive Board Member, Customer Success, SAP, also highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, "To adapt to uncertainty and volatility of today's world, companies must reinvent themselves. For years, Kearney has made significant investments to provide its clients with better insights into their operations and business networks. Customers are telling me they need to adapt with speed and agility. They need to be nimble and get more out of their technology investments. That's what this partnership is all about."

Together, the companies are collaborating to help leaders propel their enterprises into the future. The goal is to help them maximize the benefits of enterprise technology investment, improve business agility, and increase overall ability to innovate across the business landscape.

