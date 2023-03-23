kathy ireland® Premieres HSN Swim Collection

Fashion Icon Returns to SI Swimsuit for 60th Birthday

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "kathy ireland® Worldwide launched today an exclusive, luxury swimwear collection for HSN in partnership with America's leading swimwear supplier, Amerex Group and their CEO, Ira Ganger. Amerex's bestselling licensed swim brands include: Jessica Simpson, Red Carter, Bleu Rod Beattie, and Ellen Tracy," said Rona Menashe, Co-CEO of Guttman Associates, on behalf of Amerex Group and SWC (Sterling Winters Company).

Kathy will return to Sports Illustrated Swim, wearing new coverups and swim fashions, for the first time in 29 years, since The Dream Team Sports Illustrated Swim cover in 1994. The occasion of the launch is a series of celebrations for Kathy Ireland's 60th birthday. Ms. Ireland serves as Chief Designer for the collection in concert with Amerex Group's award-winning designers and inspirations from the exotic beauty and stunning colors of international locales evocative of Ms. Ireland's history in fashion, wedding, and resort estates.

From the rainforests of Costa Rica to the history of Greece, ranches of Texas, sunsets of Hawaii, the desert scape of Palm Springs and ocean and greenery of Montecito, CA., home of the Ireland family and neighbors, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham, Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi. The collection of swimsuits and coverups which translate from the beach to daytime and evening, captures the essence of each destination in a truly unique way," continued Ms. Menashe.

"Every birthday gets better and being invited by SI Swimsuit to honor our new coverup and swim collection is a warm way to celebrate turning 60! I never imagined that these exclusive, extraordinary, bold prints, glorious colors, and incredible fit would wind up with me revisiting our shared history with SI Swimsuit. Our collection is luxurious and affordable and with exquisite looks that will flatter every figure. Every woman who wears kathy ireland Swim will turn heads in beautiful ways. We're very grateful to SI legend and my mentor, Jule Campbell, SI Swimsuit current leader, MJ Day, and parent company ABG for always honoring our brand," said Kathy Ireland, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide.

"The extension of swimwear and coverups follows the success of our gorgeous, vibrant and innovative kathy ireland® Fashion 360 Outerwear, in association with Bagatelle International and its President Jaime Litvack, whose HSN sales exceeded everyone's expectations," said Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President, Fashion CMO of kathy ireland® Worldwide, respectively.

"What really sets our line apart is the infinite beauty, attention to detail, comfort and style without sacrificing support or modesty. We offer adjustable straps giving great fit for every single body. Our removable padding brings soft shaping over the bust area. Our suits are fully lined for modesty and gentle elastic around each edge for added comfort. So many women love fashion and love shopping from the comfort of our home at HSN. Trying on swimwear in certain stores and be awkward. When there is poor lighting, we look in the mirrors and the illusion is too often frustrating and not flattering. I promise, you will absolutely love our cover ups and swimwear and we'll be visiting you in your home on March 30th only on the great shopping adventure of HSN," concluded Kathy Ireland.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW):

Founded in 1993, at the modest family kitchen table, kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW), is now "the most successful woman owned licensing brand in American history," according to WWD and License Global Magazine. kiWW® expanded apparel fashion just 18 months ago, with multiple, award winning 7th Avenue suppliers. The kathy ireland® fashion group is led by Lee Mandelbaum, New York City.

