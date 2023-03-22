Antilles Digital Media Owner and Founder, Lee Black III, Wins Charlotte's 2023 Local Business Person of the Year Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antilles Digital Media, a digital media company that provides website design, search engine optimization, digital media, and social media management services, proudly announces that its owner, Lee Black III, has been voted as Charlotte's "Local Businessperson of the Year" for 2023. The award is a recognition of Mr. Black's outstanding leadership in the digital media industry and the continued success of Antilles Digital Media in the Charlotte community. Since founding the digital media company in 2020, Mr. Black has helped over 100 nationwide companies optimize their digital media strategy, expand their brand, and grow their business to new heights.

The award was voted on by fellow business owners in Charlotte, NC, and recognizes the significant contributions made by Antilles Digital Media to help businesses grow and increase their revenue. With over 50 clients across a wide range of industries, Antilles Digital Media provides a suite of services that cater to every business's digital needs. From medical practices to mobile app companies, there is no industry that cannot benefit from the services provided by Antilles Digital Media. "Small businesses, especially during and after COVID-19, have been negatively impacted due to shut-downs and forced closures of businesses. At Antilles Digital Media, we want to make sure that every business owner that has scratched and clawed their way out of the rut we all went through to know they have a partner in us," said Mr. Black.

Clients that use Antilles Digital Media's services have seen a variety of benefits, including increased revenue, more clients, more sales, and an ever-increasing brand presence. The value-add services provided by Antilles Digital Media have helped clients combined for over $100,000,000 in revenue, demonstrating the impact of their services on business growth.

"Receiving this award is truly an honor," said Lee Black III. "I am proud to have played a part in helping businesses in our community succeed, and I am grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their digital media needs. I owe so much to my amazing team at Antilles. Tim Weeks has been an amazing Creative Director and his unique skill behind the camera has been a joy to watch evolve. Caroline Leach, our Social Media Manager, has absolutely crushed every goal and challenge clients present us with. Then you add on what our Content Director, Andrew Madera, has done with the amazing on-page content and it really goes to show the success you can have with the right team and strategy in place."

Antilles Digital Media's commitment to providing innovative digital solutions to businesses of all sizes has made it a leader in the Charlotte community. With this latest recognition, the company continues to solidify its position as a key player in the digital media industry across the region.

About Antilles Digital Media:

Founded in 2020 in Charlotte, NC, Antilles Digital Media serves clients of all industries and sizes by delivering the highest quality digital media, social media, SEO, and website development services. With a passion for helping business owners grow and scale their business, Antilles Digital Media has the track record and reputation for delivering results for their clients.

For more information about Antilles Digital Media and their services, please visit their website at antillesdigitalmedia.com or their local Google Business Profile

