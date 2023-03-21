Kroger Delivery Arrives in Denver Metro Area

Grocer serves more customers in Colorado, welcomes 200+ new associates

DENVER, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced its Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in Aurora, CO is open. This facility expands access to fresh, affordable food and provides more than 200 new associates with opportunities to grow their careers. Customers across the region can order Kroger's fresh produce and trend-setting Our Brands products to be delivered directly to their doors by a friendly associate.

"Kroger Delivery, proudly serving King Soopers and City Market, will connect more Coloradans to a convenient shopping experience," said Rebekah Manis, Senior Director, Kroger Delivery Fulfillment Centers. "Delivery customers can save with personalized digital coupons and fuel points on the products their families need, want and love. Kroger Delivery means more customers can enjoy high-quality, affordable groceries ordered through an easy-to-use online experience."

The approximately 300,000 square-foot facility, located at 6125 N. Jackson Gap Way in Aurora, will delivery groceries and home essentials to customers up to 90 minutes away. Kroger Delivery uses cutting-edge technology, temperature-controlled vans and efficiently optimized delivery routes to ensure only the freshest products are delivered to customers' homes.

"Aurora wholeheartedly welcomes Kroger to the burgeoning Porteos development, an Xcel Energy Certified Site," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. "Conveniently situated near Denver International Airport, Interstate 70 and E-470, Kroger's facility will serve as a critical food distribution hub and may attract more fresh food options such as urban farms and greenhouses that work with Kroger. This new facility comes as other large, national organizations seek similar sites in Aurora."

"As one of the strongest economies in the country, we're thrilled the Kroger-Ocado partnership recognized the quality business parks, infrastructure improvements, and diverse workforce here," said Wendy Mitchell, President and CEO of Aurora Economic Development Council. "This is a fast-growing industry sector that will be a catalyst for additional development in the area."

Customers looking to save even more can register for Boost by King Soopers annual membership, the most-affordable retail membership program. For $59 or $99 per year, Boost customers enjoy unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more and 2X Fuel Points for every $1 spent. Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more than $1,000 on fuel and groceries annually.

"We are excited to welcome Kroger's new Customer Fulfillment Center to our community, and the addition of over 200 new jobs for local residents," said Steve O'Dorisio, Chair, Adams County Board of Commissioners. "This facility is not only an incredible investment to our local economy but also a great convenience, providing a delivery option to those in our community who may have mobility issues, or simply lack the time to go into a physical location. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Kroger and supporting their efforts to bring affordable, high-quality groceries to our community."

The Aurora customer fulfillment center employs more than 200 associates, with plans to expand to more than 400 total associates in the future. Learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger here.

"We're proud to bring Ocado's technology to Aurora, and to help launch a service that will power world-class customer experiences for Kroger Delivery shoppers in the Denver Metro Area," said Mark Bentley, President, Americas for Ocado Solutions.

"We are now live with 8 CFCs around the U.S. supporting Kroger Delivery to reach customers across 14 states. As we continue to expand this network nationwide, we're introducing a step change in online grocery experience for Kroger shoppers, powered by some of the most sophisticated technology applied to any sector of the global economy."

Kroger Delivery Explained

Kroger Delivery CFCs, powered by Ocado Group have achieved a significant step up in geographical penetration and in customer satisfaction. Kroger is bringing these benefits to the Denver Metro area with the Aurora CFC, and to more U.S. markets.

The expansion to the Denver area represents an extension of a collaboration between Kroger and Ocado Group, a world leader in technology for grocery e-commerce. In 2018, the companies announced a collaboration to establish a delivery network that combines artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and automation in a bold new way, bringing first-of-its-kind technology to America.

The delivery network relies on highly automated fulfillment centers. At the hub sites, more than 1,000 bots move around giant 3D grids, orchestrated by proprietary control systems. The grid, known as The Hive, contains totes filled with products and ready-to-deliver customer orders. Kroger Delivery offers the highest in-stock levels, best on-time delivery, and one-of-a-kind, white-glove experience with industry-leading customer loyalty and satisfaction scores - driving value, convenience and more choices directly to customers, saving them time and money.

Kroger's end-to-end cold solutions keep groceries fresh once loaded into a customized refrigerated delivery van, which can store up to 20 orders. Powerful machine learning algorithms optimize delivery routes, considering factors such as road conditions and optimal fuel efficiency. Vans may travel up to 90 minutes with orders from the hub and spoke facilities to make deliveries. Associates at the spoke facility will deliver orders within their service area, adding ZIP codes as demand grows.

Kroger currently operates customer fulfillment centers in Monroe, OH, Groveland, FL, Forest Park, GA (Atlanta), Pleasant Prairie, WI, Dallas, TX, Romulus, MI (Detroit) and Aurora, CO and Frederick, MD, with additional customer fulfillment centers slated for California, Phoenix, AZ, Cleveland, OH, Charlotte, NC, as well as South Florida and the Northeast.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names . We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (Ticker OCDO). It provides end-to-end online grocery fulfillment solutions to some of the world's largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. Ocado has spent two decades innovating for grocery online, investing in a wide technology estate that includes robotics, AI & machine learning, simulation, forecasting, and edge intelligence.

