Cannect Wellness Launches in Illinois with $7.5M in Funding

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannect Wellness, a premium craft cannabis cultivator and product manufacturer, has secured $7.5 million in equity funding to launch in Illinois. The funds will be used, in part, to complete construction of phase one of their 62,000 square foot, state-of-the-art cultivation and product manufacturing facility located just outside of Chicago.

Cannect Wellness was awarded one of the first Craft Grower licenses issued by the State of Illinois. With construction underway and operations scheduled to commence in the coming months, the company is on track to be one of the first Craft Grower licensees to become operational in the state.

"We are thrilled to introduce our unique blend of craft cannabis to the Illinois market," said Gabe Singal, CEO and Co-Founder of Cannect Wellness. "Our company was founded, born and raised in Illinois. This is a dynamic and thriving market, and we are 100% committed to creating a Craft Grower success story here."

Cannect Wellness will provide customers with a diverse range of premium craft cannabis products. The company's focus on small-batch, craft cultivation and product manufacturing sets it apart from larger, more industrial producers in the market.

"Our team is committed to producing the purest and highest quality products you can find," said Singal. "We utilize sustainable, organic cultivation practices that not only produce top-quality flower but are also environmentally friendly."

In addition to building a successful brand and company, Cannect Wellness is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen.

"We believe that the cannabis industry has the potential to be a force for good in communities across the country," said Singal. "We are dedicated to doing our part to make that happen in Illinois."

The Illinois Department of Agriculture shares that sentiment and continues to support Craft Growers as they get up and running.

"The Department is pleased to see the continued successes of investing in an equitable cannabis market in Illinois. Illinois leads the nation in supporting social equity and undoing some of the harms of the war on drugs, and that can be seen here in a Craft Grower licensee cohort that are 100% social equity applicants," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "The Department will continue to partner with our licensees to ensure a successful and equitable Illinois cannabis market."

The launch of Cannect Wellness is eagerly anticipated by many cannabis enthusiasts in Illinois. The company's focus on top-shelf flower and premium extracts and concentrates is sure to appeal to those seeking the highest-quality, artisanal cannabis products. Cannect Wellness plans to offer a wide range of premium craft cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, live resin cartridges, solventless extracts, and edibles.

To learn more about Cannect Wellness and their premium craft cannabis products, please visit their website at www.cannectwellness.com.

SOURCE Cannect Wellness