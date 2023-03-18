Laugh Factory to Celebrate Nowruz, the 3,000-Year-Old Persian New Year Tradition, on Monday, March 20

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory Hollywood is pleased to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year, with a special performance on the Laugh Factory stage on Monday, March 20. The show will also be available around the world via livestream beginning at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Comedians will include Alonzo Bodden, Dan Ahdoot, Chris Bader, Maz Jobrani, Melissa Shoshahi, and more. And of course, whoever attends the Nowruz show will receive an Iranian pastry, which is part of our tradition.

We are coming together to celebrate Nowruz, the 3,000-year-old Iranian New Year tradition for people of all faiths," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "Part of the Iranian New Year legacy is that we give gifts to others, particularly people in need."

Masada, who is an American Iranian, will be celebrating the Persian New Year in Washington, D.C. on Monday, as one of the dignitaries invited to the White House by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden for a special Nowruz observation. "I'm so honored to be invited," Masada said, noting that America has by far the largest concentration of Iranians of any country outside of Iran.

"In the spirit of American Iranians and the legacy of Nowruz, all the proceeds from Monday night's show and livestreaming will go directly to the Midnight Mission to fund their work helping homeless people rebuild their hope and their lives, which the Mission has been doing for more than a century. We've put together a hilarious show with comedians that will spark laughter and help raise funds for the Midnight Mission, which has helped homeless people rebuild their hope and their lives for more than a century," Masada said.

Laugh Factory has for more than four decades supported many worthy charitable organizations, and has received many honors for community service, including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the ACLU Freedom of Speech Award, the NAACP Award for Philanthropy, several Presidential Awards, the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services humanitarian award and many other honors. In 2022, Masada received the Los Angeles Press Club's Bill Rosendahl Award for Public Service for his humanitarian efforts, such as creating the highly successful Comedy Camp. For four decades, Comedy Camp has helped underserved children (such as Tiffany Haddish) learn to build their self-confidence through comedy.

