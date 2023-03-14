NCSOFT Debuts Trailer for its First Real-Time Strategy Game - 'Project G'

- Brand new RTS title with a massive-scale war setting will come to global players on both mobile and PC.

- Trailer features gameplay footage and various in-game contents, showcasing high-quality graphics built on Unreal Engine.

- PD Minseok Seo said, "Players will be able to experience the quintessence of a strategy game, where the gameplay itself is the fun factor."

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSOFT, a global premier game developer and publisher, today debuted the first trailer for the company's new mobile and PC title, 'Project G,' on its official YouTube channel.

Project G is the company's first real-time strategy (RTS) game, coming to global players. This brand-new IP is currently under development as a strategy game set in a massive-scale war. Each player will expand by accumulating limited resources and will also make use of different tactics in territory conquests between guilds.

The trailer features 100% real gameplay scenes with high-quality graphics currently under development, built on Unreal Engine. It showcases various game system details, including unique characters of different races, strategic combats executed with melee and ranged units, and tactical maneuvers of 'Dragons' and 'Strategic Arms' in objective and territory conquest wars. It also reveals in-game footage where battles between individual forces expand into massive warfare.

Project Director Minseok Seo said, "Building an RTS title upon NCSOFT's advanced technology accumulated with MMO-based massive-scale battle system, we aim to create unprecedented scale and quality that have not been witnessed in any other strategy games." He also added, "Players will be able to experience the quintessence of strategy games, coupled with various units and worlds unique to Project G, making the gameplay itself the fun factor for the players."

NCSOFT unveils new projects of various genres in development as part of NCing, the company's open R&D initiative. Next up, a video featuring a Project G developer's interview will be revealed to the global audience. More information on Project G and NCing is available on NCSOFT's official YouTube channel.

About NCSOFT

NCSOFT, headquartered in Pangyo, Korea, is the world's premier publisher and developer of massively multiplayer online games, including the critically acclaimed Aion®, Blade & Soul®, Lineage®, and Guild Wars® franchises. NCSOFT West is a division of NCSOFT that holds operating responsibilities for North America, Europe, South America, and Australia/New Zealand. More information can be found at www.ncsoft.com.

NCSOFT's Project G (PRNewswire)

NCSOFT's Project G (PRNewswire)

NCSOFT Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NCSOFT