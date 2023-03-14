KBC Energy Solutions Awarded Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Contract Valued at $121 Million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBC Energy Solutions LLC (KBC) is proud to announce it has been awarded a prime contract from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE), National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) for mission execution support services. The five-year contract is initially valued at $121 million.

NETL's mission is to drive innovation and deliver solutions for an environmentally sustainable and prosperous energy future. It is focused on ensuring affordable and reliable energy that drives a robust economy and national security, while developing technologies to manage carbon across the full life cycle, and enabling environmental sustainability for all Americans.

KBC is an approved Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé joint venture between BCS, LLC and KeyLogic Systems, LLC. BCS is a small, minority-owned business with a reputation for providing high quality services to energy clients. KeyLogic has developed a reputation for excellence in its 14-year history of support to NETL.

"We are proud to have been selected to provide mission execution support to NETL. Through innovation and outstanding research management practices, NETL is playing a critical role as the U.S. transitions to a clean and secure energy future. BCS is committed to the NETL mission and to providing best-in-class professional services to support its execution," said Dr. Alain R. Williams, CEO of BCS and Managing Member of KBC.

"We are honored to strengthen our relationship with BCS and continue our partnership with NETL," said John Ramsey, KeyLogic Vice President of Energy Programs. "I am proud of our team's commitment to exceptional performance and look forward to working with BCS to continue that commitment and support the lab."

KBC will provide professional support services to NETL at its locations primarily in Morgantown, WV and Pittsburgh, PA in areas such as strategic and operational planning, project implementation, compliance, and communications.

"This contract represents a tremendous opportunity for KeyLogic to strengthen our partnership with DOE that has been developed over the past fifteen years," said Jeannette Lee, CEO of KeyLogic. "The KeyLogic team works hard to deliver our world-class customer service to NETL, as we help them address our country's most pressing energy needs."

"While BCS has supported NETL for over a decade, this contract enables us to establish a solid presence in West Virginia, Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Albany, Oregon. We look forward to becoming a source of well-paying jobs in the region for individuals ready for a challenge and eager to make a positive contribution to our country," said Ken Green, BCS Executive Vice President, who will manage the Mission Execution contract for KBC.

The KBC Team includes Deloitte Consulting, LLP as a major subcontractor, plus a diverse team of subcontractors positioned to deliver NETL with specialized expertise.

