John Biscanti Appointed Chief Revenue Officer of Imagine

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced that John Biscanti has been named to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, effective today. Biscanti will report to Imagine CEO Chris Cavanaugh.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Biscanti will lead the company's revenue growth while optimizing the customer experience.

With over 30 years' experience across numerous industries and sectors, Biscanti brings with him a stellar track record that includes leading significant transformational changes, consistently exceeding corporate objectives and architecting highly profitable go-to-market strategies. Most recently, he served as Group Vice President, Publishing & Print Management, at Veritiv, a $7 billion full-service provider of hygiene products, packaging, services and solutions.

In his new role as a key member of the Imagine executive team, Biscanti will lead the company's revenue growth while optimizing the customer experience. He will also play a pivotal role in supporting consultative solution-based selling to best meet clients' evolving visual communications needs.

"John's ability to synthesize strategy, sales, and profitability is just what we need as we scale our business like never before," said Cavanaugh. "He possesses an entrepreneurial drive that is able to score decisive wins for both the company and the customer — that, in a competitive market like ours, will make him an invaluable resource."

"What an incredible time to be joining Imagine," says Biscanti. "I am honored to be representing such an important player in the visual communications space, and for being tasked with helping to take the company to exciting new heights."

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, fulfillment and kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.

