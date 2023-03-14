ColorComm's Annual Conference Returns After Four Years

Star Jones, Jemele Hill, Kim Godwin, Debra L. Lee, Rashida Jones, Alicia Menendez, Grace Bastidas, Jill Kelly, Sue Obeidi and more to speak at ColorComm's 8th Annual Conference.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host its 8th Annual ColorComm Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida.

The ColorComm Conference is an exclusive business retreat connecting more than 400 executive leaders from across the communications, marketing, advertising, and digital industries.

The conference commonly referred to as #C2Miami opens on Wednesday, July 26 with the ColorComm Circle Awards, the highest honor awarded to a select group of women changing the face of the communications industry. The conference will follow a full day of programming for three days and will conclude on Friday, July 27 with ColorComm's Signature Business Luncheon featuring an inspiring and impactful leader.

"Reconnect & Reimagine" is the theme for ColorComm's 8th Annual Conference, where attendees will reconnect after four years of being away due to the pandemic and will reimagine their journeys at work and reimagine what success looks like to them in a new way of life.

ColorComm's 2023 Sponsors include: Google, NBC, Comcast, Paramount, McDonald's, Delta, JPMorgan Chase & Co., AARP, + many others

