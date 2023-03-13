Voyager Space Acquires ZIN Technologies, Inc.

Innovative space exploration company adds leader in aerospace engineering and manufacturing to portfolio of capabilities

DENVER, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space , a global leader in space exploration, announced today the acquisition of ZIN Technologies, Inc. (ZIN), a leading engineering, design and integration company with decades-long experience providing critical human-rated spaceflight systems and monitoring solutions, propulsion, and more to NASA, national security agencies, and leading aerospace and defense companies. Voyager Space's acquisition of ZIN is an essential step in expanding the company's space infrastructure and technology capabilities to further its Starlab development efforts.

ZIN has a storied history having worked with NASA for more than 50 years. ZIN provides systems and highly engineered solutions to multiple launch vehicles, low-Earth orbit infrastructure projects, and spacecraft, including the U.S. Space Shuttle, the MIR space station, the International Space Station (ISS), Dream Chaser, and Starlab. ZIN is a recognized global leader in developing microgravity research equipment, having participated in over 400 research activities on the ISS, and for supporting the human-rated structural monitoring systems for the Lunar Gateway under NASA's Artemis program.

ZIN also brings extensive expertise in the integration of complex space-rated hardware and the development of rendezvous, docking, and related capabilities. These solutions have direct applications to the Starlab space station and complement Voyager Space's portfolio of leading space infrastructure and technology capabilities.

"ZIN's aerospace expertise, strong reputation in the industry, and legacy working with NASA and the ISS, makes them a perfect fit for Starlab and the growing Voyager Space technology ecosystem," said Matthew Kuta, President and COO of Voyager Space. "ZIN has already played a crucial role as a capability provider to Starlab and as a founding leadership team member of the George Washington Carver (GWC) Science Park. We look forward to working with them further as part of the Voyager Space family."

"The idea of combining our advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities with Voyager Space's business savvy and propensity for innovation made this partnership extremely appealing to us," said Daryl Laisure, CEO of ZIN Technologies. "We look forward to being a part of Voyager Space's mission to better the future of humanity through sustainable space efforts while also continuing to be a leader in providing our services to NASA, the national security community, and private industry."

"ZIN marks the seventh acquisition by Voyager Space since January 2020, and our largest to date," adds Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space. "We are also excited about the prospect of furthering our ties in Ohio. Last week, we officially opened the first facility of the GWC Science Park at The Ohio State University, and the addition of ZIN emphasizes our belief in the Ohio aerospace industry."

Voyager Space (Voyager) is a space technology company dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With nearly 20 years of spaceflight heritage and over 1550 successful missions as of March 2023, Voyager delivers space station infrastructure and services and technology solutions to commercial users, civil and national security government agencies, academic and research institutions, and more, with the goal to accelerate a sustainable space economy.

ZIN Technologies, Inc., powered by Voyager Space, is a dynamic and experienced advanced aerospace engineering company. A registered AS 9100 small-disadvantaged business (SDB) located in Northeast Ohio, ZIN is an industry leader providing advanced engineering services and product development solutions for NASA, the Department of Defense, and private industry. ZIN has enabled and supported unique research and the advancement of aerospace technologies for over sixty years. ZIN provides systems design, development, engineering and integration, test and evaluation, advanced aerospace systems modeling and simulation and support the full life-cycle development of aerospace hardware and software.

