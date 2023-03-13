Neta Auto kick-starts "overseas factory" construction after four-month preparations, globalization milestone for Chinese carmakers

BANGKOK, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A ground-breaking ceremony was held on March 10 for Neta Auto (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant, which will become a major manufacturing base of Neta Auto to produce and export right-hand-drive electric vehicles to ASEAN. The carmaker also signed a cooperation agreement with Thailand's Bangchan General Assembly Co., Ltd. (BGAC). under which both sides will jointly build a modern EV assembly base. They will also partner to enhance staff skill sustainability and create an EV ecosystem in Thailand. These two moves suggest Neta Auto has entered a new stage of rapid, sound development in the ASEAN and a milestone for its globalization development.

Situated in Khan Na Yao, Bangkok, the Plant is Neta Auto's first overseas factory, and also the first plant of China EV startups in Thailand. Consisting of three workshops for welding, painting and assembly, the facility will feature optimized plant design and innovative process technologies based on the concept of lean and intelligent manufacture, saving resources and increasing quality and efficiency. The plant may be put into production by late January 2024 as a model international factory intelligently making new-energy vehicles.

Zhang Yong, Co-founder and CEO of Neta Auto, and Vunchai, Chairman of BGAC, attended the event, witnessing Neta Auto's ushering in a new journey for globalization.

Photo: Contract signing ceremony (PRNewswire)

Mr Zhang said: "Significantly, the Thailand plant will be a major base for us to produce and export RHD EVs to the ASEAN. Since we will begin construction of several world-class intelligent EV manufacturing bases simultaneously, our capacity will be expanded, supporting our globalization development. We also plan to enter more countries in the Middle East, the European Union and other regions, making Neta Auto a brand recognized and trusted by global consumers."

Vunchai also shared his expectations on the partnership. "We make a critical step in sustainable transport through the collaboration. We also expect to bring people opportunities and accelerate development of the EV sector in Thailand, leveraging the partnership."

Neta Auto was among top 20 global new-energy passenger vehicle manufacturers by volume in 2022, ranking 1st among EV startups by annual sales volume. Neta V, the first model launched by the carmaker in Thailand, ranked second by registration among BEVs in Thailand. The ceremony showcases China's upgraded intelligent vehicle manufacture capabilities and Neta Auto's brand power.

