Ethisphere names Thrivent as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th consecutive year

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

MINNEAPOLIS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies.

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization (PRNewswire)

Thrivent has been recognized for 12 consecutive years and is one of only seven honorees in the financial services industry on the list. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"Thrivent was founded more than 120 years ago to help our members live lives of service and faith, and we're unique in our focus on generosity and service to the community. One of our core company values is that 'We Do What's Right,' and it's embedded in our team culture and in the way we do business," said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO of Thrivent. "We appreciate the recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, and we're proud to be recognized with this distinction for the 12th consecutive year. Our high standard of business ethics and culture of integrity remain at the forefront of Thrivent as we help our millions of clients nationwide meet their financial goals and lead lives of service and faith."

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Thrivent for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial advisors and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $162 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/22). Thrivent carries ratings from independent rating agencies which demonstrate the strength and stability of the organization, including an A++ rating from AM Best; an Aa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service; and an AA+ rating from S&P Global Ratings. Ratings are based on Thrivent's financial strength and claims-paying ability, but do not apply to investment product performance. For information on these ratings, visit the rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter .

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

"World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC. For details, visit worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

