This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including the top political stories to follow in 2023 and safety tips for drowsy drivers.
NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the policy and public interest industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Ballotpedia's Top 15 - The Most Interesting and Consequential Political Stories to Follow in 2023
"Conventional wisdom is that a year without a big national election – an off-cycle year like 2023 – doesn't merit the same attention as a congressional midterm or presidential election year," Ballotpedia editor-in-chief Geoff Pallay said. "That's not the case this year. Ballotpedia's top 15, especially in the context of the run-up to the 2024 presidential election may be as consequential as the main event."
- Start of Daylight Savings Increases Risk of Drowsy Driving
National Road Safety Foundation offers tips to stay alert at the wheel. Study shows 1/3 of drivers admit to falling asleep at the wheel.
- Museum of Science, Boston, and Kahoot! partner to bring interactive STEM learning to classrooms around the world
The first phase includes the launch of four collections, aligned to Next Generation Science Standards, featuring content on topics including climate, space, animals, and Mars. Each month, the Museum of Science will develop and publish additional collections on new topics including physical science, cyber security, oceans, and artificial intelligence.
- Right To Be Hosts Bystander Intervention Workshops to Combat Rise in Harassment and Discrimination
Recent data suggests that crimes motivated by race, religion, gender, or other factors continued to rise in major American cities last year. New York City and San Francisco were selected as the first two locations for bystander intervention workshops due to their high number of reported hate crimes.
- New Eagle Hill Consulting Research Finds Employee Burnout Remains High, But Trending Downward
Levels of employee burnout among the U.S. workforce remain high but are trending downward since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half (46%) of American employees say they are burned out from their jobs, according to new Eagle Hill Consulting research.
- National Nonprofit Unveils Upgraded Career Services Platform Empowering Non-Degree Workers to Explore, Train, and Find High-Opportunity Jobs
Florida-based upskiller Twannetta W. said, "This is a place upskillers can come back to time and time again to retool, restructure, and dream about new roles as the life of their career twists and turns. I envision this being a true one-stop shop that serves anyone no matter where they are in their career."
- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Advocates Head to Capitol Hill to Advance Duchenne Public Policy Priorities
This year's agenda will focus on bipartisan legislation to update current Food and Drug Administration (FDA) law to require that the all-important patient experience and related data points associated with candidate therapies be a core component of the FDA's benefit-risk assessment.
- Think Together Receives $50,000 for Afterschool Programs from Loop Neighborhood Market and Au Energy through The Giving Pump
The donation will support academic and enrichment opportunities for students in traditionally under-resourced communities throughout the state of California. With the support of partners like Loop Neighborhood Market, Think Together is able to make a lasting impact on the lives of nearly 200,000 students throughout the state annually.
- Helping Hand for Relief and Development Celebrates Women's History Month: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future
March is Women's History Month, a time to recognize and honor the contributions and achievements of women throughout history. It is a time to reflect on the struggles and triumphs of women who have paved the way for progress and to celebrate the women who continue to make history today.
- Handwashing with Soap and Water is Best Prevention Against Spread of Norovirus
To protect against sickness from the rapidly spreading norovirus, medical experts recommend frequent handwashing with soap and water instead of using hand sanitizer.
- Carhartt Awards $225,000 in "For the Love of Labor" Grants to Advance Women in the Skilled Trades
Linda Hubbard, president and COO at Carhartt, said, "By backing these like-minded organizations, we're providing fulfilling job opportunities and helping pave the way for women who want to work with their hands."
- 7 Ways to Help Your Home Recover From Winter this March
Winter can be rough on a home. Once the snow, ice, wind or cold temperatures stop fluctuating, it's a good time to check how your home withstood the season.
Read more of the latest policy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNpolicy on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire