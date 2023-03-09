Univar Solutions Expands Food Ingredients Portfolio Through Distribution Agreement with Leprino Foods Company

Collaboration brings access to more innovative dairy ingredient solutions for customers in North America

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that Leprino Foods Company ("Leprino Foods") has selected the Company as an authorized distributor of nutritional ingredients and dairy products, including lactose, sweet whey, whey protein concentrate and isolate, micellar casein, and milkfat globule membrane (MFGM) in the United States and Canada. Used in adult, early life, and nutraceutical blends, sports and animal nutrition products, and commercial food and beverage applications, these increasingly popular ingredients are found in many of the foods and beverages health-conscious consumers demand as they focus on improving overall health and wellness.

"Our relationship with Leprino Foods provides customers expanded access to more of the in-demand ingredients needed to remain atop health-conscious consumers' shopping lists," said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "With an unwavering commitment to collaboratively match our suppliers' products with customer needs and our significant North American distribution footprint, we can help Leprino Foods expand their reach while providing customers the support and solutions needed to overcome their dairy formulation challenges."

From an expansive specialty ingredients portfolio to innovative recipe formulation and testing, food brands of all sizes turn to Foodology by Univar Solutions for help with innovation and product development challenges. Coupled with Foodology by Univar Solutions' centralized distribution network and custom supply chain solutions that support critical business operations, customers and suppliers have access to far more than a distributor. Instead, they enjoy a value-added partnership, which serves as an extension of their business. And now, with access to Leprino Foods' trusted nutrient-rich dairy products, customers can better deliver food and beverage dairy solutions across the United States and Canada.

"We are excited to work with Univar Solutions as a trusted supplier and business partner, creating innovative dairy products for the evolving food and nutrition marketplace," said Jason Eckert, senior vice president and general manager for Leprino Foods. "Innovation, food safety, and global responsibility are at the heart of our success, and we're impressed that this aligns with their dedication to helping customers create pioneering food ingredient solutions while demonstrating their commitment to sustainable operations and practices."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Leprino Foods Company

Leprino Foods Company, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a world leader in the production of premium-quality dairy food and ingredients. One of the largest producers of mozzarella cheese in the world, Leprino Foods is also a leading supplier of lactose, whey protein, and sweet whey. Leprino Foods employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide and has global sales in over 55+ countries. The company's expanding international presence provides access to key markets across the globe. Leprino Foods has a joint venture with Glanbia PLC in the U.K., with plants in Llangefni, Wales; Magheralin, Northern Ireland; and Portlaoise in the Republic of Ireland. In South America, the company operates a manufacturing facility in Tapejara, Brazil. The company also has a sales and culinary innovation hub in Singapore, and representative offices in Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.leprinofoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

