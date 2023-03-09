Major Food Group Announces Return of 'American Express presents CARBONE BEACH' on May 4 - 7, 2023

The extravagant supper club will return with more dining and entertainment surprises for Miami Race

Week

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Food Group (MFG), the creative force behind some of America's most celebrated restaurants, helmed by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, is thrilled to announce the return of 'American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH.' After garnering mass acclaim since opening nearly a decade ago in New York City, CARBONE, in partnership with American Express, will celebrate Miami Race Week with a four-night supper club-style event on May 4 - 7, 2023, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Similar to last year's sold-out event, each evening will lead with a curated cocktail hour, followed by a seated dinner featuring a crafted menu by Chef Mario Carbone. Throughout the evening guests will enjoy CARBONE's classic dishes, theatrics, live performances, and authentic Italian touches that guests have grown to love and expect from the fan-favorite restaurant.

Guests can visit CarboneBeach.com to be added to the waiting list or request a table. Tables can accommodate between 8-14 people. American Express Platinum Card® and Centurion® Members will get first access to individual tickets1 starting April 6, 2023, here (terms apply).

'American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH' 2022 was an opulent, high-energy, instantly iconic combination of the best in culinary and entertainment that raised the bar for luxury hospitality. This year, we're setting our sights even higher to deliver Major Food Group's style of decadence and sophistication in monumental ways. The biggest week in Miami history is back—and we cannot wait to celebrate with our guests at the greatest dinner party on the sand." - Jeff Zalaznick, Major Food Group Co-Founder.

"We can't wait to kick off Miami Race Week with Major Food Group for an unforgettable evening of exceptional food and entertainment right on the beach," said Bess Spaeth, Senior Vice President of Membership Rewards Product Management & Loyalty Programs, American Express. "We take pride in connecting our Members to the things they love and 'American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH' is the epitome of how we curate special experiences for our Members."

CARBONE, which has locations in New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Dallas, and Qatar, has become internationally recognized as one of the most sought-after Italian restaurants in the world. Since opening in Miami, CARBONE Miami has become one of the city's most desired dining destinations. Through Resy, diners can set a 'Notify' for CARBONE reservations in Miami and New York. Eligible U.S. American Express Card Members[*] also have the ability to book exclusive tables at CARBONE through Global Dining Access by Resy.

For more information, reservations, and updates, please visit Majorfood.com or email Carbonebeach@majorfood.com.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us onfacebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage , Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

About Resy

Resy is a hospitality technology platform that powers restaurants around the world and a consumer-facing reservation platform for passionate diners. Since its inception in 2014, Resy has created best-in-class software that elevates dining experiences and connects restaurants to a growing network of highly-engaged diners, with the powerful backing of American Express. Resy is a go-to destination for restaurant discovery, exclusive access, original content, and chef-driven culinary events. The amazing world of restaurants is just a few taps away in the Resy app and at Resy.com.

Global Dining Access by Resy is a benefit that gives eligible* American Express Card Members special access to sought-after restaurants. The digital membership - brought to life through Resy - includes daily access to exclusive reservation slots at more than 650 participating restaurants, Priority Notify, invites to premium dining events and experiences and a VIP Diner Badge. Resy users unlock their Global Dining Access membership by adding an eligible American Express Card to their Resy profile.

*Global Dining Access by Resy membership extends to eligible U.S. American Express Cards: Platinum Card®, Business Platinum Card®, Corporate Platinum Card®, The Centurion Card, Corporate Centurion Card, Centurion Business Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire (see Global Dining Access Terms and Conditions).

About Major Food Group

Major Food Group is one of the most celebrated, innovative, and successful companies in the history of the hospitality business. Founded a decade ago by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, MFG has established a global empire that today exceeds forty restaurants, private clubs, bars, and hotels, along the way setting a new standard for the industry. Among the brand's numerous iconic concepts—which represent the pinnacle of dining and luxury in cities from New York and Las Vegas to Paris and Hong Kong—are CARBONE, The Grill, Dirty French, ZZ's Club, Sadelle's, Contessa, and Torrisi. While each brand this creative force brings to life is distinct, they all reflect MFG's refined, celebratory, and thoroughly contemporary approach to its craft. Since 2021, MFG has expanded across continents, risen to the top of the Miami and Dallas dining scenes, and introduced new concepts such as ZZ's Club, Contessa, and VINO, to name just a few of its most recent accomplishments. Having assembled a vast team of the best and brightest minds in their profession, the company is poised to prove that its story has only just begun.

For more information, visit: https://www.MajorFood.com

