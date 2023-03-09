FirstLight Home Care Franchise Owners Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

CINCINNATI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) has named Don and Craig Randall, owners of multiple FirstLight Home Care territories in the Carolinas, as a 2022 Franchisee of the Year. The Randalls were honored at the 63rd IFA Annual Convention for being outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators.

Don and Craig Randall exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world.

"Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising," said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and local business owners like Don and Craig Randall exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

This father-son team operates six territories, including Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Beaufort, Simpsonville and Greenville, SC, and Wilmington, NC.

"Don and Craig have an outstanding team of professionals who've been providing clients and families with compassionate home care for more than 10 years," said FirstLight President and CEO Glee McAnanly. "This team continues to live our mission and core values every day. We are grateful for the service they provide to individuals in their communities and for the ongoing support they give to our franchise network."

There are approximately 800,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.4 million direct jobs and generating over $800 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults living with dementia, and anyone 18 and older who needs care in the place they call home. FirstLight exists to help people have their best day, every day. The company's mission is to provide compassionate home care so that all families who are served have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are receiving the support they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. FirstLight's network of professional caregivers is passionate about creating meaningful relationships and making a difference in the lives of others. The franchise system includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. To learn more, or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.

