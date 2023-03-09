DealerRater Celebrates 2023 Dealer of the Year Award Winners: More Than 1 Million Car Buyers Last Year Rated Dealerships on the Best Customer Experience

"Responsiveness" and "Accountability" Give Award-Winning Dealers a Boost to the Top of This Year's List

WALTHAM, Mass., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerRater , a leading reputation management and car-dealer review platform and company of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS), today announced its annual Dealer of the Year Awards (DOTY). In total, 1,197 dealers were awarded out of 18,600 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada. Winners were selected based on more than 1.1 million consumer reviews and ratings submitted online by car shoppers last year.

"The Dealer of the Year Awards recognize local dealerships that take the extra time to elevate the consumer experience and seek out feedback for continuous improvement," said Jamie Oldershaw, general manager of DealerRater. "Ninety percent of consumers1 use dealership reviews when buying a car, so it's more important than ever that dealers seek out customer feedback to amplify their reputation and long-standing history of creating a quality car shopping experience."

There are two key areas that helped winning dealerships get boosted to the winner's circle in DealerRater's Dealer of the Year Awards:

Responsiveness: Eighty-five percent of DOTY winners actively responded to new customer reviews, compared to just 40% of non-DOTY dealers.





Dealership Employee Accountability and Performance: Eighty-seven percent of winning dealers enable their employees to be tagged and rated on DealerRater reviews and 67% have employee pages where customers can give individual feedback, which holds everyone in the dealership accountable to improving their customer experience.

The DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top U.S. and Canadian car dealers with 25 or more reviews based on categories such as trade-in and financing experiences, quality of work, transaction speed, pricing transparency and overall experience, key drivers of repeat and referral business.

Leveraging Reviews to Improve the Consumer Experience

Cars.com's market-leading audience coupled with DealerRater's review technology produces powerful insights that help dealers stay competitive. Available to all Cars.com and DealerRater customers beginning in late March is a new personalized Experience Report that will help dealer managers understand the full picture of the customer experience they deliver at their dealership across key dimensions, including lead follow-up, pricing transparency, trade-in, service lane and more, ultimately helping improve their business. This new report paired with existing DealerRater tools like LotShot and ReviewBuilder will give dealers and their teams the information they need to truly offer the best start-to-finish shopping experience.

DealerRater Dealer of the Year and Consumer Satisfaction Award Methodology

Dealer of the Year Award scoring algorithm considers the dealership's average DealerRater star rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2022 calendar year. Consumer Satisfaction Awards are given to the top 10% of U.S. new-car dealers, as well as independent and Canadian dealerships that earn at least 25 reviews and maintain a minimum average review rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 during the 2022 calendar year.

Visit DealerRater.com for a full list of winners U.S. and Canada .

1 Cars.com Consumer Survey; 632 respondents; Feb. 20-24, 2023

ABOUT DEALERRATER

DealerRater, a Cars.com company, is a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform that empowers dealerships to efficiently grow their brands by accelerating, automating and amplifying positive review generation across digital channels. By offering a product suite that allows qualified dealerships to manage their digital presence and build and maintain their online reputation, DealerRater helps dealers drive new customer connections every day, achieve higher SEO rankings and, ultimately, generate higher-quality leads that close, faster.

Founded in 2002, DealerRater reviews cover 44,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,000 Certified Dealers, that reaches an audience of more than 34 million consumers each month.

