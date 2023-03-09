3GO Security Releases Cybersecurity Control Catalog through a Creative Commons License Fills a gap by addressing the needs of businesses with fewer than 25 employees

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3GO Security today announced the availability of its "Security and Privacy Controls for Individuals and Small Businesses" catalog under a Creative Commons "BY-SA" 4.0 license allowing others to leverage the work to fight cybercrime. Based on the NIST 800-53 guidelines, the gold standard for cybersecurity for large enterprises and government agencies, 3GO's catalog is the first to comprehensively translate applicable concepts into controls and terminology appropriate for home and very small organization settings. The catalog is available for download at www.3GO.com/control-catalog .

"There are 30 million small businesses in the US with fewer than 25 employees. They employ a large chunk of the workforce, and everyone – including cybercriminals - knows that small businesses have different, more vulnerable attack surfaces and far fewer cybersecurity resources than enterprises. We developed this after looking high and low and realizing it didn't exist," said 3GO Security CEO Alex Ruiz.

"After so many years immersed in government and enterprise security, I was stunned there wasn't anything like this for small businesses and consumers," said Charlie Kawasaki, CISSP, a cybersecurity expert and 3GO Security advisor who is the catalog's main author, "I agreed to work on it and recruited other experts to work on it because we want consumers and small businesses to take cybersecurity seriously, but we could not find a comprehensive guide that was realistic and manageable for organizations with limited cybersecurity resources."

"The controls in this catalog are the foundation of our Cybersecurity Management platform. Adhering to action plans based on these controls will protect small businesses and individuals from nearly all cyber-attacks." According to Ruiz, "We believe that cybersecurity is a community effort, and ideally, we will build a consortium of organizations and experts interested in moving the catalog forward since privacy and security needs and threats will continue to evolve rapidly."

About 3GO Security

3GO Security brings expert cybersecurity to individuals and small businesses, guiding them through the assess-plan-mitigate process used by large companies with extensive cybersecurity resources. Learn more at www.3GO.com

