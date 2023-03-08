ZIL MONEY CORPORATION PARTNERS WITH ADP PAYROLL

Zil Money Joins ADP Marketplace to Automate Payroll Funding by Credit Card

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilmoney, a prominent fintech company and parent company of Online Check Writer and zilbank.com, has recently launched an app in the ADP Marketplace that enables small businesses to use their credit card funds to pay their payroll. This application simplifies and speeds up the process of obtaining necessary funds for small business owners to pay their employees on time, reducing financial uncertainty and alleviating stress. According to Zilmoney's founder, Sabeer Nelli, "Small businesses often struggle with cash crunches, which makes it challenging for them to pay their employees on time. We recognized this issue and developed an innovative solution that helps small businesses access the funds they require to manage their payroll efficiently."

The Zilmoney app is easy to use and can be seamlessly integrated with ADP Run, making it an effective addition to any small business's financial toolkit. By utilizing this application, small business owners can guarantee prompt payment to their employees, contributing to a content and efficient workforce. For instance, if a restaurant owner faces a cash shortage due to much of their business occurring on weekends, they can exercise their credit card balance through the ADP Zil partnership and receive a wire transfer from Zilmoney on Fridays to pay their employees on time. Zilmoney's app is a game-changer for small businesses that face cash flow issues, offering them a dependable and efficient solution to a common problem. With the introduction of this new app, Zilmoney is positioned to be a major provider of financial technology solutions to small businesses throughout the United States.

For more information about Zilmoney and its groundbreaking app, please visit the ADP Marketplace or contact Zilmoney directly at support@zilmoney.com. Media inquiries can be directed to Roshelle Porter, Zilmoney PR Manager, via phone at (408)775-7720.

