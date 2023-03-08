Sunscreen fountain of youth: Use of sunscreen for anti-aging purposes increased 25% from 2021-22

Over half of US sunscreen users (54%) say they are applying sunscreen more often than a year ago.

Sunscreen use to prevent aging and cancer is up 20%+ compared to 2021.

84% of US Black sunscreen users wish there were more product options made specifically for their skin tones.

Sunscreen is feeling the pressure from multifunctional BPC products that include SPF.

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a short-term hit in 2020, sunscreen and skin protection products saw explosive retail sales growth in 2021-22, with the market expected to grow by 7% through 2023, thanks to a focus on skin health and total-body wellness routines. However, Mintel research indicates the market will rebalance, with sluggish growth through 2027 due to the rise of multifunctional personal care products that include SPF as consumers lean toward convenient and multifunctional options for daily regimens.

Mintel. (PRNewsFoto/Mintel) (PRNewswire)

Mintel research shows that over half of US sunscreen users (54%) are using sunscreen more often than they were a year ago (28%) and the majority are doing so to reduce their risk of skin cancer (89%), which is a 20% increase from last year (69%). Additionally, preventing signs of aging is a big driver for sunscreen usage, as almost seven in 10 adults (69%) wear sunscreen for this purpose, which is an increase of 25% from last year (44%).

Carson Kitzmiller, Senior Beauty and Personal Care Analyst at Mintel, said:

"While overall sunscreen use has remained stable over the last few years, daily use among consumers is rising. Skin health has become a conversation across the larger BPC category in recent years as consumers place additional emphasis on their overall wellness and self-care routines. Sunscreen brands should look to incorporate ingredients, benefits, and claims traditionally seen in the facial skincare space to offer benefits beyond sun protection and anti-aging and prove value in daily routines."

The rise of multifunctional skincare

Mintel research indicates that multifunctional beauty and personal care (BPC) products that include SPF will put increased pressure on sunscreen products, as over half of consumers (57%) who use personal care products with sun protection do so daily. Although sunscreen is the leading choice for sun protection (74%), BPC products with skin protection are more likely to be regularly used year-round for both men (50%) and women (61%), indicating a trend toward multifunctional personal care products that make SPF use easy within routines.

"As BPC brands reformulate products and develop innovations to meet consumer desire for value and convenience, and to include in-demand skin protection attributes, like SPF and blue light protection, sunscreen players must look to incorporate additional skin beautifying and health benefits beyond sun protection to stand out in a competitive market," continued Kitzmiller.

Skin tone diversity still lacking in the sunscreen category

Among the 49% of Black consumers who use sunscreen, more than half (54%) are applying sunscreen more often than they were a year ago, in line with the trend in overall consumer use. However, brands are missing the mark when appealing to this engaged audience as more than four in five (84%) Black sunscreen users say they wish there were more product options made specifically for their skin tones.

"The lack of sunscreen made specifically for darker skin tones plays a role in Black consumers' limited engagement in the category. While brands like Coppertone and Dune Suncare have recently released inclusive formulas for a wider range of skin tones, brands that address blend-ability and white cast, and include messaging about clear formulas, will be better positioned to engage with a wider range of sunscreen and skin protection consumers," continued Kitzmilller.

Those aged 25-44 are prime targets for expanded protection claims

Finally, Americans aged 25-44 report above-average usage of skin protection formats (69% compared to 54% overall), including 30% who use skincare products that protect from environmental aggressors (eg pollution, blue light), compared to 16% of all adults. Well over half (67%) of those aged 23-44, say they are interested and willing to pay more for products that strengthen skin to fight against urban pollution (eg airborne pollutants), and 38% said the same about topical products that protect skin from blue light.

"Multi-beneficial protection claims will become commonplace in the market as consumers increasingly scrutinize their products' claims and efficacy. Boding well for sunscreen players, broader protection in suncare will attract a wider consumer base and promote higher levels of usage and frequent reapplication, maximizing results and combating unwanted skin damage. To stand out in a competitive market, brands should look to highlight emerging protection claims, going beyond sun care and addressing holistic skin protection," concluded Kitzmiller.

Additional research on the suncare and skincare category, and interviews with the analyst, are available upon request from the Mintel Press Office . For those interested in purchasing the full report, please visit the Mintel Store .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mintel Group, Ltd.