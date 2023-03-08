PROCHONDRIX CR, ALLOSOURCE'S NOVEL LASER ETCHED CRYOPRESERVED OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT, SHOWS POSITIVE PATIENT-REPORTED OUTCOMES IN PROSPECTIVE CLINICAL STUDY ON FOCAL ARTICULAR CARTILAGE DEFECTS IN THE KNEE

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced positive prospective clinical outcomes for the repair of focal articular cartilage defects in the knee using ProChondrix® CR, a readily available full thickness intact living cellular articular cartilage allograft.

The prospective clinical study recorded pre and postoperative International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC – assesses overall patient function) and Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score scores (KOOS – assesses pain, functions in daily living and sports and quality of life). These patient-reported outcomes showed sustained positive result scores with statistical significance achieved at the 6-, 12-, 24- and 36- months postoperatively. Most notably at 36 months, IKDC scores improved by 86.3% (Figure 1) and KOOS Quality of Life scores improved by 132.5% from the preoperative scores (Figure 2).

"ProChondrix CR has demonstrated promising data in the laboratory. This clinical data continues to tell the story of the positive impact ProChondrix CR can have on patient recovery," said Carolyn Rorick, AlloSource Senior Director Product Development, Innovation and Clinical Affairs. "The study is ongoing, so we will continue to gather additional data to confirm the longer-term results."

ProChondrix CR is a living intact hyaline cartilage product that contains functional chrondrocytes and other biological components necessary for repair and replacement of damaged articular cartilage tissue.1 Created with AlloSource's proprietary cartilage cryopreservation process, ViaTrue™, ProChondrix CR has an average of 94.97% chondrocyte viability after two years of cryopreserved storage. 2 The two-year shelf life helps to alleviate inventory management challenges and provides surgeons with more flexibility for their patients.

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin and soft-tissue allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a leading manufacturer of cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

