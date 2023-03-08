Paramount Global Launches "Popular is Paramount"

New Trade Marketing Campaign and Positioning Celebrates Scale, Breadth and Impact of Paramount Content with Big, Beloved IP For All Audiences at the Center

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is unleashing the power of content today with the launch of "Popular is Paramount," a new brand positioning and trade campaign that brings to life the company's indisputable strength in making popular content and content popular for every audience across its premium portfolio of leading brands and multiplatform assets.

"'Popular is Paramount' is a celebration of our company, content and creative excellence," said Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount. "It simply captures what we do best — giving audiences what they want, with smart strategies that maximize the reach and power of our unified portfolio to successfully market and distribute IP all around the world at scale. Our content engine is driving huge and undeniable momentum, underscoring our ability to produce big, mass market hits across genres, demographics, formats and platforms."

"Popular is Paramount" is designed to emphasize Paramount's definitive value among the advertiser, distributor, investor and creative communities as a powerful global entertainment partner of choice.

Featuring Paramount's biggest IP front and center and anchored in research-backed insights, the campaign vibrantly captures the essence of "Popular" with eye-catching declarations of content leadership in all genres and formats, including film, television and streaming.

"'Popular is Paramount' showcases the enduring popularity of our content, both culturally and commercially," said Julia Phelps, EVP, Chief Communications and Corporate Marketing Officer. "We are experts in telling stories that resonate with every audience, everywhere, and 'Popular' is a distinctive identity that connects our legacy to our future."

The campaign will roll out across influential owned and paid media, as well as high-impact out-of-home placements in New York and Los Angeles.

Produced in house, the campaign creative also debuts a new visual design system, which reimagines the company's iconic branding while honoring its heritage and creative spirit.

The "Popular is Paramount" campaign will run through Summer 2023, and a preview of the creative is available here.

