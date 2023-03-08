Lexicon Tech Solutions Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Large-scale technology maintenance company has impacted schools and businesses nationwide

ATLANTA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions is celebrating its 25th anniversary of helping schools and businesses repair and maintain their fleet of devices. The privately-owned business has grown from a 5-person tech-repair company to operating a 75,000 s.f. ISO 9001:2015 certified repair facility with A+ Certified Technicians. The company recently opened a second repair facility in Orlando.

(PRNewswire)

Lexicon is celebrating 25 years of helping schools and businesses repair and maintain their fleet of devices.

Lexicon CEO Josh King notes that a culture of "customer-first" service and an environment where every teammate is encouraged to share ideas is what has driven Lexicon's success over the years.

"We have dedicated ourselves to 25 years of continuous improvement in order to deliver service above and beyond what a customer expects," said King. "Some of our most transformational ideas have come from our front-line team members. We're constantly asking, 'What are you hearing from customers? How can we improve?'"

The company services some of the largest school districts in the nation, as well as Fortune 500 companies. The same excellent-quality service is provided to rural K-12 districts and mom-and-pop businesses.

"Lexicon did virtually no marketing for our first 15 years of business," said King. "We grew due to word-of-mouth and that still matters today. We treat every customer with respect because that's how reputations are built."

Seven years ago the company launched AlwaysLearning™ , a comprehensive device repair and maintenance program used by some of the largest K-12 districts in the Southeast. The K-12 division has seen rapid growth, partnering with leading OEM brands including Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Acer. Lexicon's unique approach to device repair has resulted in savings for districts of all sizes. Lexicon launched the LE45, a value-priced rugged handheld Android scanner in 2020.

"It's amazing to look back and see the impact we've had over 25 years," said King. "I'm honored to lead such a motivated team of people and excited to see what the future holds for our team, our company, and our customers."

About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

Lexicon provides device repair and maintenance services to K-12 districts and businesses nationwide. The AlwaysLearning™ device management program leads the industry in turn times and first time repair rates.

Related Links

www.lexiconK12.com

www.lexicontech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexicon Tech Solutions