Immutable Boosts C-suite with Key Hires from Ava Labs, Meta and Shopify

High-caliber talent from major web2 and web3 companies join Immutable to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the fast-growing home of decentralized gaming.

SYDNEY, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, today announces the addition of key talent from prominent web2 and web3 companies to accelerate growth and expand its presence in the gaming sector. The new hires include Devon Ferreira , as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and David Bicknell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Immutable is also announcing the promotion of Immutable Senior Vice President Jason Suen to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Immutable logo (PRNewswire)

Ferreira, who is well-known for his recent success as marketing chief and brand builder for the Avalanche network, was at the helm during the layer 1 blockchain's meteoric rise to prominence, and will now be spearheading Immutable's efforts in marketing and brand development. Ferreira brings over 20 years of experience as a strategist, marketer and entrepreneur to bear in this new role, having previously enjoyed success in leadership positions at Disney and Oakley, where he served as global head of digital commerce and marketing innovation.

Ferreira's appointment follows the addition of David Bicknell as CFO. Bicknell previously held the position of finance director at Meta, where he oversaw finance and business operations for the Facebook App. He also served as the leader of engineering & product finance at Twitter, supporting the company's product portfolio and infrastructure.

As Immutable's CFO, Bicknell is now responsible for managing the company's balance sheet and cash runway, as well as overseeing treasury and fundraising efforts, financial governance, investments and potential future acquisitions. With his invaluable financial and entrepreneurial expertise, Bicknell is poised to lead Immutable toward greater financial stability and success — empowering the company to continue delivering innovative gaming experiences.

Robbie Ferguson, President and Co-founder of Immutable, said, "We're thrilled to welcome Devon, who helped build Avalanche to one of the biggest household names in Web3, onboard to supercharge Immutable's growth. Immutable has quietly achieved #1 market share in Web3 gaming over the past 12 months, with nearly $1B USD invested in games building on our platform last year. Devon will be taking this story mainstream, helping onboard thousands of game developers to Immutable and the next billion users of Web3. Together with recent hires like David, Immutable is building one of the highest talent bars in the space."

Finally, the Senior Vice President at Immutable, Jason Suen, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. As CCO, Jason will help to guide the company towards broader adoption while developing the best web3 gaming titles in the industry.

Prior to joining Immutable, Jason held various leadership roles at Shopify, including Regional Head and Director in Southeast Asia. He also brings a deep SaaS background from venture-backed startups and global scale-ups. With his extensive experience in operations, strategy, and business development, Jason is well-equipped to drive the growth and success of Immutable.

Immutable has become a thriving hub for web3 gaming. In the third quarter of 2022, the company onboarded more games than in its lifetime combined - going from just five deployed at the start of the year to over 100 today. In addition, Immutable also continues to invest in web3 games providing the most funding of any L1 / L2 ecosystem in the world after L1 Ethereum.

About Immutable

Immutable is powering the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX - the leading developer platform for building and scaling mainstream-ready web3 games on Ethereum, entirely carbon neutral and gas-free. ImmutableX offers unparalleled support to launch a successful web3 game on Ethereum. SDKs and APIs make adding NFT functionality to a game seamless and easy, the wide ecosystem of products and partners manage all blockchain infrastructure needs, and the ImmutableX Global Order Book generates real liquidity for assets. Today, many world-class web3 games are built on ImmutableX including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

To learn more, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Immutable