ConductorOne Unveils Access Request Solution, Unifying the Access Control Experience for IT & Security Teams

ConductorOne reimagines the access request experience, emphasizing employee ease-of-use and automating the entire provisioning process to boost productivity and enforce zero trust.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConductorOne, Inc. announces their latest product, Access Requests, a first-of-its-kind solution that gives end users a simple way to request access from wherever they are–in Slack or in the web app–delivering just-in-time access to any business application and privileged access to critical infrastructure.

The last decade of explosive SaaS and IaaS adoption has been great for overall company productivity, but has left IT and Security teams to deal with an increasing number of help desk request tickets, high spend on licenses, and over permissioned users. Employees end up using unapproved or unknown apps causing shadow IT and increasing costs. More admin privileges are given out than are necessary creating potential security vulnerabilities for critical apps and infrastructure. IT teams need to give employees access to applications that keep them productive and security teams need to secure sensitive applications, but the tools to accomplish this have traditionally been siloed.

With Access Requests, ConductorOne unifies the solution needed for IT and security by giving employees the access they need to do their job, no more and no less, right when they need it and for only the amount of time they need it.

Employees can self-serve request access from wherever it's most convenient–directly in Slack or in the web app. Multi-step reviews, time-bound access, and automated provisioning and deprovisioning eliminate the need for help desk tickets and give IT teams their time back. Moving to just-in-time access also helps reduce unnecessary and unused permissions, strengthening security and enforcing zero trust.

"Our IT team can build in other areas because they don't have to focus so much on answering access request tickets day after day." said Paul Yoo, Head of Security Assurance at Ramp. "We're able to minimize the number of users with access to critical systems at a given time. That's a big security win for us across the board."

ConductorOne helps customers achieve real security improvements by providing the necessary context within the request–details like usage, risk level, compliance tags, job function, department, and more–so the reviewer can make an informed decision. Upon approval, ConductorOne takes care of any provisioning scenario, whether it's directly to the application, via SCIM, or with a workflow.

ConductorOne Access Requests are available to everyone today. Customers can create custom controls for any resource in any app–from specific GitHub repositories, production AWS admin access for only 8 hours, to Okta groups, and more. Multi-step approval workflows can meet any security needs, with delegated reviewers assigned in the event someone is out and auto-approvals for lower risk access. Learn more at ConductorOne.com/Access-Request .

