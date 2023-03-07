Synack Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, the premier security testing company, announced the hire of Alex Luttschyn as Chief Revenue Officer. Alex will oversee the company's sales and customer success functions, driving adoption of the Synack platform to improve customers' security testing programs worldwide.

"Alex is the right leader to bring us to the next phase of growth." -Synack CEO and co-founder Jay Kaplan

"Alex is the right leader to bring us to the next phase of growth, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team as our customers grapple with skyrocketing vulnerabilities," said Synack CEO and co-founder Jay Kaplan. "Alex's immense enterprise software experience and established sales track record will be key to our long-term success. His experience running global teams such as in Europe – Synack's second-largest customer territory – will be critical as we continue to expand."

Alex brings over two decades of experience managing sales organizations at Fortune 500 companies, scaling up startups to successful exits and leading field due diligence on complex acquisitions. Prior to joining Synack, Alex was directly responsible for over $500 million in total annual bookings and led a team of more than 250 sales professionals as Vice President of Sales for VMware Tanzu Americas. He has also held senior roles in EMC, big database company Greenplum, Sun Microsystems and Pivotal Software, where he led Europe and U.K. subscription software sales from 2018 to 2020.

"Global 2000 companies are ready for pentesting to offer more than just tactical fixes, and Synack's strategic security testing capabilities are ahead of the curve," Alex said. "Synack has the depth of experience needed to transform the cybersecurity industry, and I look forward to working with the whole team to deliver on that vision."

Alex holds a BA in economics from Kalamazoo College in Michigan and is based in Chicago.

ABOUT SYNACK:

Synack's premier on-demand security testing platform harnesses a talented, vetted community of security researchers and smart technology to deliver continuous penetration testing and vulnerability management, with actionable results. We are committed to making the world more secure by closing the cybersecurity skills gap, giving organizations on-demand access to the most trusted security researchers in the world. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional teams around the world, Synack protects federal agencies, DoD classified assets and a growing list of Global 2000 customers, uncovering over 14,000 vulnerabilities for clients in 2022 alone. For more information, please visit www.synack.com.

